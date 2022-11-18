Dolly Parton Releases Career-Spanning Greatest Hits Collection ‘Diamonds & Rhinestones’

If it has been a long week and you’re looking for a way to get the weekend started right, you’re in luck. Dolly Parton just released her new greatest hits album Diamonds & Rhinestones. It is guaranteed to get anything started on the right foot.

Diamonds and Rhinestones spans a massive chunk of Dolly Parton’s career. The 23-track collection features songs that she released between 1971 and 2020. So, there’s a good chance that your favorite Dolly song is on the expansive tracklist. However, this isn’t the average greatest-hits album. Parton hand-picked the songs for the collection. So, it’s almost like Dolly made us all a playlist of her favorite songs.

“Every one of these songs has a special memory behind it for me,” Dolly Parton said of the collection. “I hope that you make some special memories of your own while listening to this album.”

Memorable Hits from Dolly Parton’s Iconic Discography

Diamonds & Rhinestones contains tracks from some of Dolly’s most iconic albums as well as some of her most recent work. The oldest song in the collection is “Coat of Many Colors” from the 1971 album of the same name. The most recent is her 2020 collaboration with Swedish dance duo Galantis and Mr. Probz called “Faith” from Galantis’ album Church.

This album also contains some of Dolly Parton’s more time-tested collaborations. Dolly’s timeless team-ups with Kenny Rogers, “Islands in the Stream” and “Real Love” are there. Additionally, “Silver Threads and Golden Needles” which features Loretta Lynn and Tammy Wynette also appears in this collection of Dolly’s favorite songs.

This collection also features songs from some of Dolly Parton’s most iconic film roles. “9 to 5” from the 1980 movie of the same title kicks off the collection. Also, we get “Tennessee Homesick Blues” from Rhinestone (1984) as well as “Red Shoes” from Dumplin’ (2018).

Longtime fans of Dolly Parton’s music will find everything they’d expect to find on a greatest hits release and more. At the same time, those who have come to love Dolly for other reasons (there are many) will find the perfect introduction to the country icon’s catalog.

Diamonds & Rhinestones Tracklist