Dolly Parton Releases New Lyric Video for ‘Jolene’ Ahead of Greatest Hits Collection

In September, Dolly Parton announced that she would be releasing a new greatest hits collection this fall. Next month, Christmas will come early when Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection hits shelves. The 2-LP set is packed with 23 of Dolly’s favorite songs from her decades-long career.

Not one to halfway do anything, Dolly Parton is hyping her massive fanbase up for the new collection. What better way to do that than with a new video? To make things better, it’s a new stylized lyric video of one of Parton’s most iconic tracks. Check out the brand new lyric video for “Jolene” below.

The art style of the new video infuses a modern aesthetic with some 70s flair, harkening back to the song’s 1973 release date.

Dolly Parton’s Inspiration for “Jolene”

“Jolene” may be the most iconic song in country music. The number and variety of artists who have covered this Dolly Parton classic are a testament to that.

For fans, it’s hard to imagine Dolly having to compete with anyone for the attention of Carl Dean. However, that was the case.

Early in their relationship, Dolly Parton found herself competing with a pretty red-headed bank teller. She had a crush on Carl and apparently wasn’t subtle about it. Dolly said her husband liked the extra attention. “He just loved going to the bank because she paid him so much attention. It was kinda like a running joke between us. I was saying ‘Hell, you’re spending a lot of time at the bank. I don’t think we’ve got that kind of money.”

The name Jolene, though, came from a more innocent place. Early in her career, Dolly Parton was giving autographs after a show. While doing so she met a fan who she believes was around 8-years-old. “She had this beautiful red hair, beautiful skin, and these beautiful green eyes and she was looking up at me,” Parton recalled. Then she asked the girl her name. It was, of course, Jolene. “I said, ‘Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene.’ I said, ‘That is pretty. That sounds like a song.’”

Dolly Parton is fairly certain she wrote “Jolene” and “I Will Always Love You” on the same day. It’s possible. Both songs are from the 1974 album Jolene. She recorded the album’s title track in May of 1973 and “I Will Always Love You” in June of that year. She released “Jolene” as the album’s first single in October of 1973.

Diamonds & Rhinestones

This won’t be a regular greatest-hits collection. Instead, Dolly Parton combed through her catalog and picked her favorite songs. It just so happens that many of them are her fans’ favorites as well. The collection spans her career between 1971 and 2020.

About the collection, Parton said, “Every one of these songs has a special memory behind it for me. I hope that you make some special memories of your own while listening to this album.”

The album drops on November 18th.