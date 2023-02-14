Dolly Parton Releases New Song from ’80 for Brady’ Soundtrack

Following the release of sports comedy 80 For Brady, country music legend Dolly Parton has unveiled a new single from the soundtrack.

According to Taste of Country, Parton had joined forces with Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan and Debbie Harry for the new track, Gonna Be You. It was written by Dianne Warren specifically for 80 for Brady and it celebrates friendship. “It’s gonna be you / Who comes to the rescue anytime that I’m drowning / Into the cold, deep water, yeah you’re gonna dive in / You pull me through,” the chorus reads.

Speaking about the song, Warren stated, “When I wrote Gonna Be You for 80 for Brady, I wanted to write a song that celebrated these women’s deep friendship. Since ’80’ was in the title, I got a crazy idea, why not get some of the most iconic singers from the ’80s, who are still amazing and always will be, to all sing it?”

Warren said everyone she approached for the song said yes and was just as excited as she was for it. “I’m honored to have Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan, and Debbie Harry on this song.”

80 for Brady is based on the true story of a group of friends who have a life-long mission to go to the Super Bowl and meet NFL legend, Tom Brady. The film stars Rita Moreno, Jane Fonda, and Sally Field.

Dolly Parton Stated She’d Rather Be Almost 80 Years Than Young Again

While speaking to Insider earlier this month, Dolly Parton admitted she has no interest in being younger than she is now. She also is not afraid of aging.

“Honestly, and I mean this from the bottom of my heart, when I see young people today and I see what they’re going to have to go through, especially in this day and time, I would honestly rather be this age than that age,” Parton stated. “They say wisdom comes with age, and you can’t stop the aging process, nor the numbers.”

However, Dolly did share that she kind of does want to stay 35 forever. “But I can’t get caught in that trap of thinking, ‘I’ve got to do this or that.’ The way I live, the way I work, the way I feel, I’m going to make every moment count.”

Dolly Parton went not o add that she doesn’t know if she’ll live to be 100 or if she’ll die tomorrow, but whenever her time comes, she’ll know she died trying and will do everything she can to make the most out of everything. “As long as I stay healthy, the numbers shouldn’t matter. I don’t feel my age, I don’t work my age, I don’t think my age, and hopefully, I don’t look my age!”