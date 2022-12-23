Dolly Parton Remembers Almost Wrecking Her Car First Time She Heard Whitney Houston Sing ‘I Will Always Love You’

Dolly Parton wrote “I Will Always Love You” at a very important time in her life. She was itching to part ways with Porter Wagoner and strike out on her own. This song was a heartfelt goodbye to her longtime business partner, collaborator, and mentor. She released the song as a single in 1974 and it went to the top of the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. Then, it topped the charts a second time when Dolly re-recorded it for her 1982 film The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas. Today, it’s one of Parton’s signature songs. However, that was just the beginning for this now-iconic song.

Dolly Parton made “I Will Always Love You” a hit and a country staple. Then, in 1992, Whitney Houston made it a global phenomenon. Houston recorded the song for the soundtrack for the movie The Bodyguard. It stayed at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 for 14 weeks which set a new record. The single also gave Houston her first Diamond certification from the RIAA. It also brought her the Grammy for Record of the Year in 1994. “I Will Always Love You” became the best-selling single of all time by a female solo artist. In short, Houston took a huge song and made it monumental.

Recently, Dolly Parton took to social media to talk about Whitney Houston’s version of the song and recalled the first time she heard it.

Dolly Parton on Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You”

In the video, Dolly Parton explains that The Bodyguard producers reached out to her about adding “I Will Always Love You” to the film. “They asked me about it, I sent it, and I forgot about it,” she said.

Then, months later, Dolly Parton recalled, she heard Houston’s version of the song for the first time. “I was driving home in my car from my office, going through Brentwood – a little town by where I live in Nashville. I just heard this voice come on the radio,” then Dolly sings a bar or two of the song in Whitney’s style. “It kind of rang a bell, but it didn’t hit because she was kind of talking it. Then, all of a sudden, it went into the ‘I will always love you’ part and I just about wrecked. I had to pull off the side of the road – seriously – to listen to it.”

About Whitney Houston’s rendition of the song, Dolly said, “It was the most overwhelming feeling I’ve ever had to hear that done so well, so beautiful, so big. I had no idea I had written a song that could be that important. And, I didn’t. I think she just took it and made it so much more than it ever would have been.”

Dolly summed up her feelings by saying, “As a songwriter, I don’t think I’ll ever have a greater thrill, ever.”