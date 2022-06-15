Dolly Parton Remembers Showing Off Her ‘Secret Talent’: VIDEO

There isn’t much that country music queen Dolly Parton hasn’t done or can’t do. She even has a secret talent up her sleeve, or at the end of them. While Parton is known for her musical prowess, there are still some talents that don’t come out except under special circumstances. The best part about it, it involves the incomparable Patti LaBelle.

Dolly Parton has no shortage of TV appearances, and when she was dominating the 1970s and 80s as a multi-media superstar – she was everywhere. She even had her own show. On The Dolly Show, during the 1987-1988 season, Parton had the R&B star on as a guest.

They both had on dresses that looked almost identical. Are there two more glamourous and fashionable performers out there than these legends? Check out the video below.

Hearing these two harmonize “Shortnin’ Bread” while playing the rhythm on their acrylic nails – what’s better than that? Dolly and Patti.

Of course, the tune they sang is a very popular American folk song. The song was created as an oral tradition in African-American communities in the 1880s and 90s, soon after slavery had ended. Usually, the song will tell a story about sick children needing to be fed “shortnin’ bread.” Shortening bread is bread typically made from corn meal or flour and some kind of animal lard shortening. It contains no leavening.

The song would go on to be sung by some of America’s greatest musical acts, including The Andrews Sisters and the Beach Boys. But, has it ever been sung by two bigger performers than Dolly Parton and Patti LaBelle?

See a longer version of the video below.

Dolly Parton Runs the Best Amusement Park in America

According to a Trip Advisor ranking, Dollywood is the best park in America. The amusement park owned by Dolly Parton in her home of Sevier County, Tennessee, has long been a vacation destination for many. If you haven’t done a Gatlinburg/Dollywood trip, are you even from Kentucky or Tennessee?

Trip Advisor puts out awards based on its user reviews and ratings. From May 2021 through April 2022, the company collected data. It told them that Dollywood is the best amusement park in the United States.

“I’m so proud of the work my people do to make Dollywood such a great place for families,” Dolly said.

Of course, the park features tons of rides, games, booths, and other family-friendly fun. This list includes a lot of big names and heavy hitters in the amusement game. Behind Dollywood is Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and Disney’s Magic Kingdom rounds out the top three. Yet another accomplishment in Dolly Parton’s long and successful career.