Dolly Parton Reveals the Details of Her Extended Christmas Celebration

The beauty of the Christmas season is that it looks different for everyone. There are no rules and countless different traditions that vary depending on the person and family. Want to decorate the tree on December 1? Go for it. Feel like opening a gift on Christmas Eve? Sure, why not? Always leave a little something for Santa and the reindeer? Well, that’s just good manners. Like all of us, Dolly Parton has Christmas traditions as well – and it all starts the day after Thanksgiving.

As the Queen of Christmas (yes, Dolly is the Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey relinquished the title with love herself), it only makes sense that Dolly Parton’s holiday celebration would last as long as possible. “It doesn’t take much for me to get in the spirit,” Dolly declared in an interview with The Tennessean. “Some decorations, some Christmas music, I’m good to go.”

“In my own life, for real, I start my Christmas decorations and singing Christmas songs the day after Thanksgiving. I start decorating outside, putting the wreaths on the gates, and the Christmas tree outside. And so, from then until the first of the year, I’m celebrating Christmas.”

“This is a good time to feel like you’re bringing your family closer together,” Parton said. “And (bring) the world closer together if you can.”

Dolly Parton Discusses Her Holiday Special ‘Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas’

Though every year is filled with Christmas magic for Dolly Parton, this year was extra special. This year, her Christmas started way back in August! That’s because she was busy filming her new Christmas special, Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas.

Filmed in her beloved home of Tennessee, the Christmas special features many of those Dolly loves most, from her sisters to her long-time friends and colleagues. “I had a couple of my sisters, Cassie and Rachel, singing with me, and my little grandnephew, Liam, plays the elf,” she explained to NBC. “And he, to me, is like the little star of the show. And, of course, I had a lot of my nieces and people singing along on a song called ‘Family.'”

“Then, of course, I had my musical family,” Parton continued. “A lot of great guests like Zach Williams, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmie Allen, Willie Nelson, and of course, Miley Cyrus. So we had a great group of great entertainers and great actors and everybody just did a wonderful job.”

Creating something special with friends and family was a fabulous way to ring in the holiday season for Dolly Parton. Perhaps her favorite part of Mountain Magic Christmas, however, is that it was filmed in her theme park. “Dollywood was the star of the show as well!” Dolly said. “Getting to be at Dollywood and do the special from home is always wonderful. I’ve done many things from there, but this one is extra special.”