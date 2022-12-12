Dolly Parton Reveals Emotional Alan Jackson Song That Reminds Her of Late Country Icons Loretta Lynn, Naomi Judd

Months after her good friends Loretta Lynn and Naomi Judd passed away, Dolly Parton opens up about the one Alan Jackson that reminds her of the late country music legends.

While speaking to TODAY, Dolly Parton reflected on the song Precious Memories by Alan Jackson and how it reminds her of her friends. “The line I love in that song is, ‘Precious memories, unseen angels sent from somewhere to my soul.’ And I think about that. Those precious memories. They just flow in and out of you and you remember special things about them.”

Dolly Parton further explained that Lynn and Judd’s presence continues to linger in her memories and they feel like “unseen” angels. “And you feel like they’re still all around you,” she continued. TODAY’s Hoda Kotb responded with, “Oh, my God. That’s so beautiful. I feel very weepy.”

Meanwhile, Dolly Parton shares how she continues to grieve her dear friends. “With Loretta, she was very dear to me,” she explained. “Like a sister. Same with Naomi. We were [the] same age, and we loved the same things. And I loved her. And then I also lost Kenny Rodgers – three of my dearest people – in essence, in a very short period of time.”

Loretta Lynn passed away at the age of 90 in October while Naomi Judd suddenly died at the age of 76 in April.

Dolly Parton Talks About Originally Turning Down the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nomination & Working on Her Own Rock Album

Along with discussing Lynn and Judd, Dolly Parton opened up about originally rejected her nomination to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Parton admitted she never thought of herself as a rock star, so this meant she wasn’t sure if she actually belonged in the hall of fame to begin with.

“I found out later that they give it to you if you’ve influenced other people,” Dolly Parton explained. “I found out more about it. But I had said at the start I didn’t want to accept it because I didn’t think I’d earned it. And still ain’t sure.”

Dolly Parton further explained that she wanted the “earned it” feeling. This is why she decided to start working on a rock ’n’ roll album. “ I think it’s some of the best work I’ve ever done,” she continued. I think so, only because it’s different for me.”

Dolly Parton also stated she is already working on other New Year’s resolutions. “I’m like everybody else: you make a bunch of resolutions, and you never keep ‘em. Third weekend of January, that’s just all forgotten. But my hopes for the new year is a little more kindness, a little more love, a little more trying to pull it together instead of falling apart.”