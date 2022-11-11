Dolly Parton Reveals Her Extensive Christmas Plans at Her House

A Christmas at the Dolly Parton household is quite a production that even includes an appearance by ‘Granny Claus’. In a new interview with Better Homes and Gardens, Dolly divulged her grandiose plans for the holiday season.

The 76-year-old music icon detailed what a Christmas in the Parton household looks like. The star dresses up as ‘Granny Claus’ and decorates her home with tacky ornaments and lights. She also makes her very own chicken and dumplings for her family. “It’s got the flames and everything. I get in my Santa suit, and I got my Santa bags with their presents in it,” the legend gushed. “And I come down the ‘chimney.’ They call her Granny Claus,” she quipped.

When it comes to decorating for the holidays, Parton isn’t too particular. “I’m tacky and I don’t care,” she said. She also revealed that she has a Christmas tree in every room, mixing between artificial and real trees. “I love tinsel,” she explained. “I’m tacky. I don’t try to be fancy, I just try to do what makes me happy.”

The singer, who has been married to Carl Dean for nearly six decades, opened up about her husband’s love of fruitcake. “For years, I didn’t care that much for fruitcake. But my husband always loved it. I always get him one,” she said.

There’s one family recipe that Dolly Parton refuses to pass on

Dolly admitted that she loves making chicken and dumplings for her family at Christmas. However, she won’t give them the recipe so they’ll miss her when she’s gone. “Everyone always wants my recipe. But I’m not even gonna leave it behind when I’m gone. I want them to always say, ‘This doesn’t taste the same. I miss Dolly’s.'”

The country music legend also believes the season makes her reach her creative peak. “The holidays make me very creative, ’cause I’m happy,” she said. “And I try to remember, and I draw from that, from that spirit of Christmas…the spirit is really about giving and tolerance, understanding and acceptance.”

The now-estimated $650 million star also nostalgically looked back on her poverty-ridden childhood, spent in a cabin on the shores of the Little Pigeon River. “Momma always made Christmas great even though we didn’t have the money,” she detailed. “I always say Momma could tell you anything and make you believe it. She had to make Christmas good for all of us. She didn’t have any money to do it any other way. You know, we really didn’t know we were poor. I always make a joke, ‘We didn’t know we was poor ’til some smart-ass up and told us.'”

There’s one detail of her childhood Christmas decor that she still insists on to this day. “We didn’t even have electricity for lights on the tree. We had popcorn garland. That’s one of the things I have to have today. I never got over being country.”