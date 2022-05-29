Dolly Parton Reveals Her Top Picks to Portray Her and Porter Wagoner in a Movie

In recent years, biopics on various musicians have been all the rage within Hollywood. Queen’s Freddie Mercury, Elton John, Johnny Cash, and more have all had movies made about their lives. There’s one more supposedly still in the mix in the early stages of development. During a recent interview, country icon Dolly Parton opened up about the movie project and who she would want to portray herself and Porter Wagoner.

Parton joined Mr. Nashville Talks with Larry Ferguson to speak about her legendary life and career. While talking about upcoming projects, the “Jolene” singer shared news about a possible movie. The original project started out as an idea for Broadway, Parton revealed during her conversation. But the Covid-19 pandemic hit and changed the country musician’s plans. Therefore she and her team went back to the drawing board and made some changes to the idea.

“We were talking about doing my Broadway musical. And we were really, really far out ahead of that, and then the COVID hit and that changed my mind about a whole lot of things. I do intend someday to be on Broadway, but I’m thinking now that I might do my life story as a feature. Maybe possibly even a musical feature. So we’re in talks about that,” Dolly Parton explained about a possible movie.

Dolly Parton Shares Her Picks for Movie Casting

Of course, if they do produce the movie, casting the right actors is essential for the possible Dolly Parton biopic. While speaking to the same outlet, the 76-year-old singer shared her top picks to play the movie’s main characters.

Parton’s pick to play Porter Wagoner was simple since she thinks only one actor can pull it off. It may surprise you, but she’s going with comedian Jim Carrey, who already said he’d put off retiring to star in a Dolly Parton biopic. However, picking who would portray herself is a little more complicated. She loves actress Kristin Chenoweth, but realizes they may have to have multiple actors to cover a longer portion of her life.

“I love Kristin Chenoweth. She’s just absolutely fantastic,” Dolly Parton revealed. “Years and years ago, when I was going to do the Broadway musical-I never can get it to how I want it, but I’m still working on it. But I thought she’d be an ideal person to do that.

“But we’re all getting older now, so if we tell the parts… we may be able to have different Dollys,” she added. “We’d probably have to have – as long as my career has been – like a little Dolly, and a middle Dolly, and then the older one. And she’d still be great for that.”

While there is no concrete plans as of yet for the biopic, it at least sounds like a Dolly Parton movie is a real possibility. If anyone deserves a new film about their legendary life and career, Parton for sure fits that bill.