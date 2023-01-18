Dolly Parton Reveals John Fogerty, Paul McCartney, and More Will Be Featured on Upcoming Rock Album

While preparing to release her upcoming album, Rock Star, country music legend Dolly Parton announced the artists who will be appearing in her latest project.

During a video appearance on The View earlier this week, Dolly Parton offered up an update about the project. She stated that Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks, Cher, and John Fogerty all participated in the upcoming album. She previously mentioned that Steve Perry and Steven Tyler were also collaborators. “We just finished our song last night,” Parton shared about her collaboration with Nicks.

Parton went on to share with The View hosts that while she attempted to get Mick Jagger on the album, she wasn’t able to. Instead, she will be performing Rolling Stones’ hit track (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction with Pink and Brandi Carlile.

Dolly Parton previously spoke about Rock Star and what songs she will be covering for the album. “I am going to have some cameo people and a few originals,” she explained. “We’re gonna have a lot of great, iconic songs like Purple Rain, (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction, Stairway to Heaven, and Free Bird.”

Dolly Parton also told BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show in December 2022 that she was planning to cover Elton John’s Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me. She confirmed that she asked the iconic to also join her on the record. “I’ve sent out a message asking if he would sing with me on it and possibly play the piano,” Parton explained. “So if y’all get to see him, say Dolly wants you to sing on her record!”

Dolly Parton Says If She’s Going to be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame She’s Going to Have Do Something to Earn It

During her interview with The View hosts, Dolly Parton touched on her Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction and why she originally declined to be nominated. She stated that she wanted to actually earn the nomination. “If I’m gonna be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame I’m gonna have to do something to earn it,” Parton stated.

The country music star had spoken to Kelly Clarkson last month about how she didn’t actually believe she belonged in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. “You don’t see Led Zeppelin in the Country Music Hall of Fame,” Dolly insisted. “Later, I saw that it was for people also that have influenced other people.”

Dolly then clarified that she always thought of herself as much of an eyesore than an icon. “When I got into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame – or, when they talked about that – I didn’t realize that it was more than just that.”

Dolly Parton went on to say that the title of her rock album was “tongue-in-cheek” and she’s planning to release the project sometime this year.