Dolly Parton Reveals the Meals She Likes to Cook for Her Goddaughter Miley Cyrus

Queen of country Dolly Parton recently gave fans a glimpse of her favorite foods and cooking stories, including the meals she cooks for goddaughter Miley Cyrus. In an interview with Insider, Parton dished on all of her favorite recipes and techniques, from mac and cheese to scrambled eggs. She said that although Miley can be a picky eater at times, she still loves cooking for the pop star whenever she can.

“Miley and I both love Southern food, like mashed potatoes, coleslaw, and a big ol’ hunk of cornbread — making cornbread muffins or a big pan of it with the squares,” Parton said. “Miley’s trying to watch what she eats now — she goes through a lot of phases of being vegetarian or being vegan or whatever. But in the earlier days, or when her defenses are down, we still eat that good ol’ food like meatloaf.”

Apparently Dolly and Miley haven’t sat down for a meal together in a while, but that could all change soon over a table full of soul food.

“I haven’t cooked for Miley in a long time because she’s a little more picky now than I am,” Parton laughed. “I can’t eat it as often, but I’ve still never been on a diet that I didn’t break by wanting to eat something like potato salad or meatloaf or some fried chicken — any of that good stuff that you love to cook in the South.”

Long before Miley Cyrus was born, Dolly Parton was known for cooking for her costars

Parton said she has also cooked for lots of celebrities and colleagues over the years, like her costars on the hit film 9 to 5. “[Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, and I] would be at different houses at different times rehearsing, and every time they’d come to my house, I would make Southern food,” she said. “And Lily, of course, is from the South, so she loved the food.”

Parton added with a chuckle that Jane liked the food, too, but that she had to watch herself because of her burgeoning workout video business. “That’s when Jane was doing her workout videos and all that, and Lily and I ate more of my food than she did. But she said, ‘Oh, that looks so good. That looks so good! I’ll just taste a little bit. I’ll taste a little bit.'”

Parton also said she’s never shied away from cooking for big parties, and that sometimes she’d cook up a pot of food for the entire crew on a movie set.”I’ll make a big, whole vat of chicken and dumplings, which I’m pretty famous for,” she said. “They’re real Southern, and the way mama used to make them.”

And if she’s out on the road away from her kitchen? Parton said she’s always willing to grab something tasty and quick. “Oh, I love to get a good burger out on the highway and french fries like everybody else,” she said. “And we go get hot doughnuts now and then. We love to just get out in that little camper of ours and drive-thru restaurants.”