Dolly Parton Reveals Miley Cyrus Cried During NYE Duet

Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus teamed up for a New Year’s Eve special that brought tears to Cyrus’ eyes while they performed. Parton, 77, joined her goddaughter as they hosted Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party on NBC. The night ended with a duet of two of their big hits: Cyrus’ Wrecking Ball and Paraton’s I Will Always Love You.



Parton, in a new interview with Insider, explained why it was “an emotional time” for the 30-year-old, who recently released a new album. “Even when we were rehearsing, Miley was crying,” Parton said, MSN reports.

Wrecking Ball has become a breakup anthem since its 2013 release and Cyrus’ fans have often wondered if the hit is about her 2013 breakup with Liam Hemsworth. The couple eventually reunited and got married in 2018 but announced their separation the following year after eight months of marriage.

Dolly Parton Said Peformances With Miley Cyrus ‘Seemed To Just Soar’

During the duet, Parton said she felt like their performance “seemed to just soar” with both of their voices combining. “The fact that we were singing so well together stirred up our emotions very much,” she said. “Then we went into ‘I Will Always Love You’ and she would just have these tears coming down and it was so emotional.”

Meanwhile, Parton has a new song out with the amazing Dionne Warwick. “I was honored to get to sing with one of my idols, [Dionne Warwick],” Parton wrote on Twitter. “I have loved her since we were younger and getting to sing with her was one of the highlights of my career.” Parton and Warwick teamed up on a gospel record, “Peace Like a River.” Both singers recorded their parts separately from one another. But they did meet to record the music video for the song. Warwick said Parton was very business-like but they also shared a laugh together, too. “It felt like two peas in a pod. It wasn’t like we were working at all, it was more like two friends meeting for lunch,” Warwick said.

Parton Appears To Be Quite Happy With Being 77 Years Old

On another subject, Parton said that she would rather be nearing 80 than a young person. She was reflecting back on what young people have to go through these days in life. It seems that Miss Dolly is quite satisfied to be 77 years old. “Honestly, and I mean this from the bottom of my heart, when I see young people today and I see what they’re going to have to go through, especially in this day and time, I would honestly rather be this age than that age,” Parton told Insider.