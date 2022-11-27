Dolly Parton Reveals Her Plans for Downtown Nashville Tourist Spot

With all the top names in country music opening or owning establishments in downtown Nashville, Dolly Parton hopes to soon leave her stamp as well. But her plans don’t include a typical honky tonk.

“I’m going to have a museum here (in Nashville) pretty soon, within the next couple of years,” the singer told The Tennessean.

Dolly already has the Chasing Rainbows museum inside her iconic Dollywood theme park. But because she considers Nashville her true “home,” she thinks it’s time to open something on or near Lower Broadway. She wouldn’t stop with just a museum though, though. She envisions something grander.

“I may have a restaurant or a bar and grill,” she added. “Right now though, I’ve got so many things going. I can do without that for the moment. But someday I will have a business here.”

The 9 to 5 singer went on to explain that the future museum would be a part of a large “Dolly Center.”

“That’s kind of where my thinking is,” she continued.

Dolly Parton didn’t explain what she’d highlight in the building. It’s possible that country music memorabilia from over the generation would line the walls. Or, she could take the same path as Chasing Rainbows and feature pieces and memories from her own illustrious career in music, film, and fashion.

“I’m a collector of stuff, I keep EVERYTHING,” the singer wrote on the Dollywood website. “And you know what I’ve discovered? A lot of stuff I’ve saved is tied to dreams that helped shape my life. I hope seeing my stuff inspires you to have some dreams you’ll want to collect.”

Dolly Parton Joins the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

If Dolly Parton opens a self-themed museum in Nashville, she can also add her rise to rock legend to the exhibits as well. Because on Nov. 5, the classic country western singer was officially inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

During a televised ceremony, Parton joined fellow new inductees Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Eminem, Lionel Richie, and Carly Simon. Judas Priest and Jam and Terry Lewis were also on hand to take the “award for musical excellence.”

“This is a very, very, very special night. I still got rock and roll down in my country soul,” she said after singer-songwriter P!nk introduced her to the crowd.

Dolly Parton had initially refused the hall of fame’s recognition by claiming that she didn’t earn the honor. She never explained why she changed her mind, but she did note that she will make her induction fair by releasing a rock album in the near future.

“My husband is a huge rock fan, and he’s always said you should do it” She continued. “…But if I’m gonna be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, I’m gonna have to earn it.”