Dolly Parton Reveals Plans to Helm an ‘American Idol’-Like Series in the Future

Since making its debut in 2002, American Idol has become one of Americans’ favorite competitive reality TV shows. The hit series debuted with Randy Jackson, Paula Abdul, and Simon Cowell as judges, and today, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Katy Perry carry the torch. Given the longevity of these stars’ gigs within the show, it doesn’t look like there’s room for any judging shake-ups any time soon. Perhaps that’s why country music icon Dolly Parton is planning on rolling out her very own American Idol-like series sometime in the future.

Yes, Outsiders, you read that correctly. At 77 years old, Dolly Parton has all but proven she has no plan to slow down. Amid a lasting career in music, the “Two Doors Down” singer previously headed to Florida where she rang in the New Year alongside her goddaughter Miley Cyrus during the latter’s New Year’s Eve Party which aired on NBC.

More recently, the beloved hitmaker spoke with Taste of Country where she revealed why she refuses to become a judge on American Idol, and that she actually has her own plans for an Idol-like show.

Dolly Parton Turned Down Multiple Requests to Become One of ‘American Idol’s Judges

While speaking with the outlet, Parton revealed she’s actually been approached on numerous occasions to become one of American Idol‘s beloved panel of judges. She said, “I get asked every season to be on.”

Interestingly, not only has American Idol approached Dolly about becoming one of their judges but so too has NBC’s hit singing show, The Voice. While fans of both shows would certainly love seeing the singing legend at the judges’ table, Parton admitted she’d have difficulties actually choosing which singers would move forward to the next rounds and which ones she’d send home.

The big-hearted musician admitted, “I really have trouble judging people. I would have a lot of trouble telling them yes or no – especially no … But yeah, I get offers all the time.”

She did say that from time to time, she likes to participate as a mentor. But ultimately the mentors are only there to teach, not make decisions about an individual’s future. Besides, why partake in another competitive singing show when you have plans for your own?

“I probably will do something like [American Idol or The Voice] in the future,” Dolly Parton shared. “I’m starting my own network. And so I’ll probably be doing different things at different times, and maybe create a show where it could be really positive. Although those are fantastic shows. I love watching it. I would just have trouble being a judge of somebody’s talent.”

Aside from plans for a Dolly Parton Idol-like series, the singer also recently celebrated the release of her new song, “Don’t Make Me Come Down There,” which she dropped in celebration of her 77th birthday earlier this month.