Dolly Parton Reveals the Secret To Her 56-Year Marriage With Husband Carl Dean

Dolly Parton celebrated 56 years of marriage with Carl Dean this year, which is an impressive milestone that most people will never reach. But when fans ask her how she’s managed to keep the romance alive, she says it’s easy. They were made for each other.

Parton met Dean when she was only 18 and he was 21. She married him less than two years later, and they’ve been solid ever since. That means the 76-year-old has spent her entire adulthood with one man. It’s hard enough for anyone to make a relationship last that long, but it’s even harder for couples in show business to stay united. So, fans love Dolly and Carl’s story.

“I like it when people say, ‘How did it last so long?’ I say, ‘I stay going,'” the Jolene singer said during an interview with ET Canada.

Dolly Parton said that part of the success comes from the fact that Carl Dean is not immersed in the entertainment world. Instead, he’s a businessman who is notoriously camera-shy and opts out of hanging with his wife during red-carpet affairs.

“We’re not in each other’s face all the time. He’s not in the business, so we have different interests,” she continued. “But yet we have the things we love to do together. So it was meant to be, I think. He was the one I was supposed to have and vice versa.”

Dolly Parton and Carl Dean Share the Same “Warped Sense of Humor”

Dolly admitted that, just like any couple, she and Carl have had their rough patches. But they’ve never dealt with any serious troubles because their shared “warped sense of humor” always keeps things light.

“I think humor, honestly, is one of the best things when you’re married like that,” she shared. “Even if you have a problem, if you have a great sense of humor, if you say something you can’t take back [you] usually have some crazy way of getting out of it.”

However, she can’t remember a fight where either of them said something they couldn’t “take back.” So she considers herself lucky in that regard.

Dolly Parton also noted that while her husband completely stays out of the public eye, he’s always been her biggest supporter. And he appreciates all of her talents and projects in private. He loves that so much that she even added a special gift for him on one of her upcoming albums.

“He loves all of the songs. And I haven’t told him yet who I’m going to have on. I don’t even know myself who all is going to be on it. But he’ll love it,” she added. “I’m doing so many of his favorite songs on the album, so I’ll play it to him when it’s all done.”