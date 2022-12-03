dolly-parton-reveals-she-regrets-locking-away-secret-song-in-dollywood

Years ago, Dolly Parton locked a “really good song” inside a time capsule and hid it away at her Tennessee theme park, and she wishes she hadn’t.

The queen of country music was a guest on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show on Wednesday (Nov. 30)—where she admitted to her self-deemed transgression.

.@dollyparton confirms she has a secret song locked away in Dollywood. 👀 #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/KLQmNEHlpM — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) December 1, 2022

News station WATE reported that Dolly Parton revealed in her book, Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics, that she had placed a CD containing the tune inside a Dream Box at the DreamMore resort in Dollywood. But for some reason, fans still think that the illusive song is only a rumor, so Fallon cleared the air.

“We do a lot of things at Dollywood,” Parton said. “And one year, we thought about that. They asked me if I would write a song that nobody would ever hear.”

The box is currently on display in the lower lobby of the resort. And it’s set to be opened in 2045. At that time, people will finally get to listen to the CD. Parton admitted that she’ll likely “be dead and gone” when it happens. But she admitted that there’s a small chance she’ll “still be hoppin’ around.” That year, she’d turn 99.

Dolly Parton Wants to Replace the Song With Another that ‘Isn’t as Good’

Parton created the box, which is made of chestnut wood, in honor of her late uncle, Bill Owens. Inside, people will also find a CD player, just in case they no longer exist in 2045, and instructions on how to play the disc.

The singer also penned a letter to her future fans, left notes about music styles when she authored the tune, and included a set of handwritten lyrics. And she put a copy of her 2012 book, Dream More: Celebrate the Dreamer in You, and a piece of wood from the front porch of her childhood Tennessee mountain home inside.

Now that she looks back on the decision, however, she wishes she had put a different single in the box because she’d really like to release the never-before-heard single.

“I don’t know what they’ll do with it,” Dolly continued. “But I have regretted that because it was a really good song,” Parton said. “I’m serious. I keep wantin’ them to let me dig it up and put something else in it that isn’t as good.”

“If any of you are around when they open that box,” she said to the crowd, “well, I hope you enjoy it.”