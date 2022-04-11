Dolly Parton Reveals She Starts Her Day at Three in the Morning: ‘A Parton Family Trait’

Yes, Dolly Parton is a bubbly morning person. Or let us rephrase. The country music superstar is an extreme morning person.

How else would you explain someone who gets out of bed at 3 a.m., about four hours before the sun comes up? She doesn’t even need an alarm. Plus, Dolly says this life-long addiction to early mornings is a family thing. You can blame her daddy, Robert Lee Parton. And, Dolly grew up in close quarters with 11 brothers and sisters. It could be 3 a.m. was the only quiet time in the house.

‘I don’t need a whole lot of sleep,” Parton said in an interview with Insider. “I go to bed pretty early, but even if I’ve been up late — it’s just kind of like a little clock inside of me that says “it’s 3 o’clock!”‘

Wait, there’s more. ‘I do some of my best work there, but I get enough sleep. (And) I don’t require as much sleep as a lot of other people do, that’s kind of a Parton family trait.

‘I’m like my daddy. He was always up early, even if he had to go to bed late,” she said.

Parton is 76 and in terrific physical condition. Plus, she has so many projects it’s a wonder she can keep track of everything. So maybe morning Dolly Parton can be an example to the rest of the world. No doubt, she’s a big believer in Benjamin Franklin’s expression: “Early to bed, early to rise, makes a man healthy, wealthy and wise.” (Or just plain tired).

(BRIDGET BENNETT/AFP via Getty Images)

Dolly Parton Needs Extra Morning Time to Get It All Done

Dolly Parton talked her morning routine while she was out promoting her newest project with Duncan Hines. She now has a “Dolly’s Southern Favorites” line. You can buy her mixes for Southern-style coconut and banana cakes. Plus, there’s canned frosting — buttercream or chocolate buttercream. The baking collection is $40. You can check out the details here.

And, as part of her interview with Insider, Parton also shared her skin care secrets. One was pretty basic. Stay out of the sun. Parton said she rarely sat out in the sun when she was younger. And we know that sun does the most damage to your skin.

“I don’t have a lot of the same problems that women my age do ’cause I never baked myself in the sun,” Parton said. “I would’ve if I’d been able to tan but I couldn’t, so now I’m glad!”

As for that skin care regimen, Dolly explains that as well. She’s not obsessed with high-end products.

“I don’t do any big rituals with my skin or anything,” she said. “And I don’t think you have to pay a ton of money to have good products. Most of the products that cost less are just as good, and sometimes better than the ones that cost a fortune.

“I don’t buy for fame,” she said. “I just buy the ones that work for me.”