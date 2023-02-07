Dolly Parton Reveals She’d Rather Be Almost 80 Than Young Again

Country Music icon Dolly Parton turned lucky 77 this past January 19th, but the birthday milestone didn’t make her worried about aging. “Honestly, and I mean this from the bottom of my heart, when I see young people today and I see what they’re going to have to go through, especially in this day and time, I would honestly rather be this age than that age,” Parton told Insider. “They say wisdom comes with age, and you can’t stop the aging process, nor the numbers.”

But Parton refused to be discouraged by the number of candles on her birthday cake. “Of course, everyone would like to stay 35 forever, and in my mind I kind of do,” Parton quipped. “But I can’t get caught in that trap of thinking, ‘I’ve got to do this or that.’ The way I live, the way I work, the way I feel, I’m going to make every moment count. I may live to be 100 or I may die tomorrow, but whenever that is, I will know I died trying, and I will know I’ve done everything I could to make the most of everything.”

“As long as I stay healthy, the numbers shouldn’t matter,” the 9 to 5 star reasoned. “I don’t feel my age, I don’t work my age, I don’t think my age, and hopefully, I don’t look my age!”

Even at 77, Dolly Parton still gets up at 3 am to start her day

Even at 77, Dolly has the stamina of someone half her age. She still routinely gets up at 3 a.m. to start her day. “I don’t need a whole lot of sleep,” she explained. “I go to bed pretty early, but even if I’ve been up late, it’s just kind of like a little clock inside of me that says, ‘It’s 3 o’clock!'”

Parton insists she gets plenty of rest. “I don’t require as much sleep as a lot of other people do. That’s kind of a Parton family trait.”

To make matters even better, Parton has managed to maintain her youthful appearance without using any costly anti-aging skincare products. “I don’t do any big rituals with my skin or anything, and I don’t think you have to pay a ton of money to have good products,” Parton explained. “Most of the products that cost less are just as good, and sometimes better than the ones that cost a fortune.”

Another way Dolly stays young is by pushing herself musically. She’s currently at work on an upcoming rock album… a first for the country crooner. On a recent appearance on The View, Parton elaborated on her reasoning behind a rock-infused album. “If I’m going to be in the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame, I better do something to earn it,” she explained. “So I’m doing a rock ‘n’ roll album and I’m having a lot of the rock stars that I met that night be on the album with me.”