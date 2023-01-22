Dolly Parton Reveals the Southern Comfort Food that Makes Her Think of Her Mother

Dolly Parton is proud of where she’s from. Throughout her career, she’s been open about her loving but impoverished upbringing. Songs like “Coat of Many Colors,” “In the Good Old Days (When Times Were Bad),” and “My Tennessee Mountain Home” take listeners back to her childhood.

Recently, Dolly Parton announced her second line of Duncan Hines baking mixes. In 2022, she released coconut and banana-flavored Southern-style cake mixes. This year, Parton and Duncan Hines teamed up to release two brownie mixes and two savory options – buttermilk biscuits and sweet cornbread. Both of those were staples for the Parton family.

In an interview about her new baking mixes, Dolly Parton told Taste of Country that buttermilk biscuits always remind her of her mother.

Buttermilk Biscuits Make Dolly Parton Nostalgic

About her new line of baking products, Dolly Parton laughingly said, “How can you not have biscuits and cornbread?” She added, “Buttermilk was one of the things my mom often cooked with.”

Recalling her childhood, Dolly said, “Back in the early days, we didn’t have a lot of refrigerators and stuff. We would churn our milk and make butter, and we often had more buttermilk than we had actual milk because it saved better.”

Buttermilk didn’t just save better, it was also perfect for baking. “You could make great cornbread and great biscuits out of buttermilk, which always had a wonderful taste, and people preferred that a lot, also,” Dolly Parton said.

Dolly on Her New Baking Mixes

During her chat with Taste of Country, Dolly Parton revealed how she chose what to add to her Duncan Hines line. Many fans requested Southern-style recipes and Dolly delivered. “It was just kind of by request, pretty much, from people that were excited about the first batch of stuff,” she said. “So, it was a good follow-up. We’ll be doing different things down through time. This is our second rollout and we’re excited about it. Just more good Southern food. I think it’s about people wanting more of the Southern-tasting food.”

New Music from Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton isn’t just releasing new baking mixes with Duncan Hines. Last week, on Dolly’s 77th birthday, she released a new song. “Don’t Make Me Have to Come Down There” is an upbeat song with Parton’s signature brand of humor. However, the song looks at some serious subject matter. Dolly said a “scary” dream about a God-like entity inspired her to write it.

The song didn’t fit anything that Dolly Parton was working on at the time. At the same time, she wanted the world to hear it. So, she released it as a standalone song on her birthday. “It’s mostly to make people think a little more about shaping up a little better and hopefully starting a new year out trying to do just a little better than what we’re doing,” she said of the song.