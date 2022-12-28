Dolly Parton Reveals Why She Was on the Naughty and Nice List This Year

In the eyes of her countless fans around the world, Dolly Parton is as close to a perfect being as one can get, but the country music legend isn’t so sure Santa (or her husband) would agree. Recently, Parton sat down with ET Canada to discuss her epic holiday plans and her beloved goddaughter Miley Cyrus. During the chat, however, the interviewer threw in an unexpected question: did Dolly receive coal in her stocking or a gift under the tree?

When asked if her husband, Carl Thomas Dean, would say she was on the naughty or nice list this year, Dolly admitted that she probably wouldn’t fall in either category. “I think I was a little of both,” she said with a grin. “I’m gonna let Santa decide on that one.”

Adorably, she said it’s the same for Carl. “Both,” Parton explained. “Yeah, we’re both. That’s why we’ve lasted so long. We’re just naughty enough to be entertaining and nice enough to make it last.”

Earlier this month, Dolly Parton elaborated on her and her husband’s naughty side. Staying together for 56 years is no easy task, but their lighthearted approach to marriage is what keeps the relationship healthy after all this time.

“We both have a warped sense of humor,” she told ET Canada. “And I think humor, honestly, is one of the best things when you’re married like that. Even if you have a problem, if you have a great sense of humor, if you say something you can’t take back [you] usually have some crazy way of getting out of it.”

Dolly Parton Details Her Statewide Christmas Celebration

Though Dolly Parton can’t quite say she was perfectly nice this year, she explained that her elaborate Christmas celebrations went off without a hitch – and they’re still going.

“Well, I love to do what every family loves to do – if you are a family,” Parton said. “You love to get with family. You love to eat your favorite foods. I cook more like mama than any of ’em, everybody says. Because I still cook with grease and butter and things that make stuff taste good.”

When it comes to Christmas dinner, her only rule is not to ruin her mother’s recipes by trying to make them too healthy. “My sisters, they try to live a little healthier, but they can still manage,” she explained. “But when I say, if you’re cooking mama’s food, you gotta cook it like mama. And if you ain’t going to, I’m cooking it.”

“We all bring something to the table, but we love getting together, singing, telling stories, and having the kids open the presents. My husband’s family and my family,” Parton continued. “I live in Nashville, but a big part of my family lives in east Tennessee, so we gotta travel around some to have Christmas with everybody. But that’s half the fun. Between Christmas and New Year’s, we get it all in.”