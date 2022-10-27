Dolly Parton Says She Has ‘No Intention’ of Touring Again

In recent years, Dolly Parton has played a handful of massive shows. Fans caught Dolly at this year’s SXSW Festival. In 2020, she played a holiday special for Pandora. She’s also performed at awards shows, a celebration of the Grand Ole Opry, and the Newport Folk Festival. However, she hasn’t been on a full-fledged headlining tour since 2016’s Plain & Simple Tour.

If you’ve been holding your breath waiting on Dolly Parton to embark on another tour, you may want to take a deep breath. In a recent interview with Pollstar, Parton revealed that she probably won’t tour again.

Dolly Parton Doesn’t Plan to Tour Again

In the interview, Dolly Parton discussed her impending induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the rock album she has in the works. The interviewer wanted to know if Parton planned on touring in the near future and if she would do a rock tour. This might be the only time in history that Dolly has disappointed.

“I do not think I will ever tour again,” she said. However, that doesn’t mean that the Tennessee native won’t play live. “I do know I’ll do special shows here and there, now and then. Maybe do a long weekend of shows or just a few shows at a festival. But, I have no intention of going on a full-blown tour anymore.”

Then, Dolly Parton explained the reasons behind her decision. “I’ve done that my whole life, and it takes so much time and energy,” she said. “I like to stay a little closer to home with my husband. We’re getting older now, and I don’t want to be gone for four or five weeks at a time. Something could happen. I would not feel right about that if I were gone and somebody needed me. Or I would feel bad if I had to leave a tour if somebody got sick at home and needed me and then I had to walk out on the fans.”

Later in the conversation, Dolly Parton highlighted how much work goes into touring. “You’ve got to work for weeks to work up a great new show, a new tour they haven’t seen. It takes months to actually plan a tour, as far as booking dates and all that. Then, you’ve got to be gone for all that time, too. It’s more involved than people have any idea.”

Dolly Will Stay Connected with Fans

These days, Dolly Parton doesn’t have to go on tour to feel connected to her fans. “I don’t ever feel separated from my fans,” she said. “In this high-tech world, you can be right with them. You can do special shows in special ways. I will be doing some of that.”