Dolly Parton Sends Emotional Message to Priscilla Presley After Lisa Marie’s Death

Lisa Marie Presley passed away last night (01/12) after suffering a cardiac arrest. Priscilla Presley confirmed her daughter’s death. Over the next few hours, shockwaves of sadness and mourning spread across the world. Many celebs, including Lisa Marie’s ex-husband Nicolas Cage, came forward to offer sweet words about her. Earlier today, Dolly Parton took to social media to share her condolences with Priscilla.

Dolly Parton posted the message in a black photo with white text. The post’s caption was a single heart emoji. In her short but heartfelt note, Dolly addressed Priscilla Presley, Elvis, and Lisa Marie in turn. “Priscilla, I know how sad you must be,” she wrote. “May God comfort you at this time.”

After addressing Priscilla, Dolly Parton wrote to the dearly departed members of the Presley family. “Elvis, I know how happy you must be to finally have her home and to have her back with you,” Dolly wrote of the heavenly reunion taking place right now. Parton concluded her message by saying, “Lisa Marie, may you rest in peace. We all love all of you.”

Lisa Marie will also be reunited with her son Benjamin. He died by suicide in 2020 on what would have been his 28th birthday. Lisa Marie’s final resting place will be beside Benjamin’s in the Meditation Garden at Graceland. Her father and his parents, Vernon and Gladys, were buried there as well.

Priscilla Presley on Lisa Marie’s Death

Throughout the ordeal, Priscilla Presley was the press’ point of contact for updates on Lisa Marie’s condition. When her daughter experienced a cardiac arrest and was rushed to the hospital, Priscilla delivered the facts to People. Then, when Lisa Marie passed on, her mother delivered the news.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla Presley said in her statement to the outlet. However, the Presley family isn’t ready to openly speak about the loss.

“She was the most passionate, strong, and loving woman I have ever known,” Priscilla Presley wrote. “We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time, there will be no further comment.”

Nicolas Cage on Lisa Marie’s Passing

Lisa Marie Presley and Nicolas Cage were married between August and November of 2002. After hearing the news of her passing, Cage released a statement calling the news devastating. “Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met. She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken. I find some solace in believing that she is reunited with her son Benjamin.”

At this time, there is no word about a public memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley.