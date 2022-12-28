Dolly Parton Showers Praise on Goddaughter Miley Cyrus’ Successful Career

Country music fans are counting down the days until Dolly Parton takes to the stage alongside her goddaughter Miley Cyrus in celebration of Miley Cyrus’s New Year’s Eve Party. However, while prep for her latest hosting gig has been heavy on her mind, the 76-year-old icon was sure to shower Cyrus with praise, not only as her godmother, but also as a fellow artist.

Speaking with ET Canada, Dolly Parton gushed about all of Miley’s success over the years, from her role in the hit Disney Channel series Hannah Montana, up through her contemporary music career.

“She’s like me,” Dolly explained. “You know, be true to yourself. It doesn’t matter what other people say. If you worry too much, about things, you don’t get a lot done.”

During her brief appearance, Dolly Parton also spoke about what fans can expect during the New Year’s Eve bash. Though she didn’t reveal much, she promised there’d be skits, songs, and a whole lot of hosting. But much of it, she expects she and her goddaughter will “wing.” Either way, it’s sure to be a good time.

Dolly Parton Reflects On Her Relationship with Miley Cyrus

Outside of their roles hosting, Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton have always shared a close relationship. However, the “9 to 5” singer previously emphasized that rather than persuading her goddaughter down a certain path, she simply aims to be an example.

Dolly Parton shared during a 2019 interview, “I’ve told her some things that I think are valuable and that she uses. But, I’d rather live an example, be an example rather than just try to tell somebody to do this, do that. I don’t think that’s right.”

Miley and Dolly have pursued two very different kinds of careers in music. As such, Parton added, “Everybody’s different. You’ve got your own journey.”

Dolly’s Secret to a Long Happy Marriage:

Aside from her relationship with her goddaughter, one of Dolly Parton’s most prominent relationships is with her husband, Carl Dean, with whom she celebrated 56 years together earlier in the year. As we prepare to welcome another new year, Dolly Parton revealed her secret to a long happy marriage.

More than anything, she previously stressed that it’s their two very different careers, hers as an entertainer and Dean’s as an incredibly camera-shy businessman—as well as their demeanors—that have helped them navigate such a long, successful marriage.

Dolly admitted, “We’re not in each other’s face all the time. He’s not in the [music] business, so we have different interests. But yet we have the things we love to do together. So it was meant to be, I think. He was the one I was supposed to have and vice versa.”