Dolly Parton Speaks Out After Being Inducted Into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Dolly Parton reacted to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honor the way everyone expected. The country music queen was both humble and classy. She’s perfected that trait through the years.

Although Parton initially didn’t think she was worthy of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Parton ended up loving the honor. Once she figured out her music and voice really did belong, she celebrated her inclusion.

Parton found a vintage photo of herself, after all, this is a lifetime achievement, and posted it on Twitter. And then she wrote:

“I am honored and humbled by the fact that I have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Of course I will accept it gracefully. Thanks to everyone that voted for me and to everyone at the Rock Hall. I will continue to work hard and try to live up to the honor.”

Dolly Parton Won’t Be First Country Star in Rock Hall

John Sykes called this latest class of inductees “a diverse group.” That’s so true. You have traditional rock and roll, country, hip-hop, pop and heavy metal.

“This diverse group of inductees each had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture and helped change the course of rock and roll,” Sykes said in a statement to the media.“Their music moved generations and influenced so many artists that followed.”

This was the first time the 76-year-old Dolly Parton was nominated for the Rock Hall. She’s had cross-over success, jumping between country, pop and easy listening. And she’s not the first performer to earn lifetime honors with the Rock & Roll Hall and its country music version. Performers with memberships to both Halls include Elvis Presley, Brenda Lee, Johnny Cash, Chet Atkins, the Everly Brothers and Hank Williams.

Meanwhile, Eminem was the only hip-hop artist and 10th overall, to gain entry to the Hall. And he did so the first year he was eligible. You can be nominated starting 25 years after you release your first recording. He’s also the only one in the class who first started making music in the 1990s. The other first-time Rock Hall nominees with Dolly Parton were Lionel Richie and Carly Simon. This was the third nomination for the Eurythmics and Judas Priest. It was the second time for Pat Benatar.

The class of performers also is unique for another big detail. They’re all alive and still actively performing. Parton has her own album and book with a movie on the way this year. She’s selling her own perfume and recently paired with Duncan Hines for her own southern style cake and frosting mixes.

The Rock & Roll Hall is along the shores of Lake Erie in downtown Cleveland. But later this year, the induction ceremonies will be celebrated somewhere else. Circle Nov. 5. That’s when they’ll be. And they’re in Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theater. It’s only the third time the event will be in Los Angeles over the past 30 years.