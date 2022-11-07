Dolly Parton Speaks Out About Her Induction Into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Prior to her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, country music icon Dolly Parton opened up about her latest music career milestone.

While speaking to PEOPLE at the big event, Dolly Parton admitted she couldn’t believe she was selected. “I said, ‘Rock & Roll Hall of Fame? Me?’” She declared. “And I actually thought, I don’t deserve to be in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame because I never thought of myself as a rocker. But I’ve always loved rock and roll.”

Dolly Parton then said that her husband is a huge rock fan. “I just thought that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was for the rockers of the world,” she explained. “But anyway, when I found out it was a little more than that, just the fact that I had influenced people with my music. And I said if they put me in, I would accept it gracefully and I’m here real and honest. Well, I’m excited.”

Dolly Parton went on to add that she is going to do a rock and roll album soon. “I thought, ‘Well, the time is right.’ You know, timing is everything, and I had always thought I might do one, but I hadn’t thought about doing it right now. But I thought, ‘Well, why not now?’ I mean, with all the hoopla and all the craziness that went on around this. So I’m going to do it.”

Dolly Parton went on to add that she’s going to be doing a lot of classic songs for the upcoming album. “I’ve written a few rock songs, and I’m going to have a lot of the icons sing with me.”

Dolly Parton Previously Declined Nomination to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Following the news that she was being considered for the 2022 induction class of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Dolly Parton said she was declining the nomination.

In a social media post on March 14th, Dolly Parton spoke about the nomination. She then said why she didn’t wish to participate. “Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominations for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, ” she stated. “I don’t feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out.”

Dolly Parton said that she hopes the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame would understand. She also hoped that the organization would be willing to consider her again if she’s ever worthy. “This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock ’n’ roll album at some point in the future,” she wrote. “Which I have laws wanted to do! My husband is a total rock ’n’ roll freak, and has always encouraged me to do one. I wish all of the nominees good luck and thank you again for the compliment. Rock on!”

However, Dolly Parton eventually came around and accepted the nomination.