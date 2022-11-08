Dolly Parton & Steve Perry May Have a Collab on Her Rock Album, Social Media Loves the Idea

Yes, the world needs Dolly Parton wearing black leather and rocking out on an electric guitar. And Steve Perry, the former lead singer of Journey, is joining her on her new musical path.

Dolly, in a recent interview with Access Hollywood, confirmed that she recorded a song with Perry for her new rock album. The two are collaborating on the Journey classic “Open Arms.” Parton, the revered queen of country music, explained in the interview that she’s picking up the phone to personally make the ask to collab.

“Hopefully, I’m gonna just ask all the girls and the guys to sing with me,” Dolly Parton said in the interview. “I think it’s gonna be a good album.”

Perry shared a story talking about the partnership, adding: “If Dolly says it’s true, then it must be true… her voice is amazing!”

If Dolly says it’s true, then it must be true… her voice is amazing!

-Steve Perryhttps://t.co/jei2oQzE3U — Steve Perry (@StevePerryMusic) November 8, 2022

Dolly Parton and Steve Perry Are Singing Signature Journey Hit

We’re trying to imagine the powerful voices of Perry and Parton blending for “Open Arms.” That’s one of the best rock love ballads from the 1980s. Perry and Jonathan Cain, who was keyboardist for Journey, co-wrote the song. And the rock group released it in 1981. It’s still one of their signature tunes.

The song reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and stayed there for six straight weeks. For you 1980s music fans, the only two tunes that topped Journey during this stretch were “Centerfold” (J. Geils Band) and “I Love Rock N Roll”(Joan Jett and the Blackhearts). Most music fans think “Don’t Stop Believing” was Journey’s biggest hit. But that song got a bump from The Sopranos and then Glee. It’s also a big hit at college football stadiums across the country. Now, we’re thinking Dolly Parton and Steve Perry should try that one, too.

It’s all going to be a treat to hear Perry with Dolly. After all, he hasn’t been working much in the recording studio the past two decades, releasing one album and a compilation of Christmas songs.

The Rock n Roll Hall of Fame added Dolly this past weekend. And she performed a song from her new rock album during the induction ceremony. She called it “Rockin’.” She wore a black leather, bedazzled outfit for the show. And she played an electric guitar, one decorated with red jewels and rhinestones. This is Dolly Parton. She’s going gaudy no matter what genre she sings.

If Dolly has her way — and why wouldn’t she — Perry won’t be the only classic rocker on the album. She’s hoping Steven Tyler will do a collab. And she’s already recorded a song with Elton John for the album. We can’t wait to hear it all!