Dolly Parton Threatens to ‘Kick’ Mick Jagger’s ‘Bony A**’ If He Doesn’t Collaborate With Her on Upcoming Rock Album

Looks like Dolly Parton can’t get no satisfaction from Mick Jagger when it comes to her upcoming rock album.

The country music legend is now an official member of the Rock and Roll all of Fame. But she doesn’t believe she’ll have truly earned the honor until she drops a proper rock record. So over the past few months, she’s been working on a double album titled Rock Star that will hold 28 collaborations with singers such as Elton John, Paul McCartney, and John Fogerty.

The 9 to 5 singer has already recorded duets with other famous rockers such as Stevie Nicks and Joan Jett, and she’s in talks with Eurythmics singer Annie Lennox.

“I thought, If I’m ever gonna do a rock ‘n’ roll album, it’s gonna be right now. I’m gonna be real proud to have that as part of my legacy,” she shared with USA Today

Dolly Parton is Hoping that Mick Jagger Will Pull Through

While her star-studded tracks are impressive as is, Parton is frustrated because she was supposed to record a song with one of rock and rolls biggest names, Mick Jagger. Unfortunately, the project has seemingly failed, and she’s not having it.

“I wanted a song for just me and Mick – (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction– and Brandi [Carlile] and Pink are now singing on it. I’m still waiting for Mick to come on back. He might come through,” she shared. “If not, I’ll kick his bony ass when I see him!

Last May, the Grammy winner announced her plans to partner with the Rolling Stones frontman during an interview with Billboard. At the time, she was just praying they were “both around long enough” to record a song, and she hoped his legendary bandmates would lend their talents, too.

Dolly Hoped to Wrangle the Infamous Rolling Stones Frontman For Several Reasons

Despite being from completely different music worlds, Dolly Parton and Mick Jagger have been friends for decades, and she has unending respect for his talents. Parton’s husband, Carl Dean, is also a big fan of Jagger’s work. In fact, Satisfaction is one of his all-time favorite songs, according to E!. So she wants the icon on her album for several reasons.

“I’m gonna have to get on back to Mick and say, ‘You’re gonna be sorry and you’re gonna have a knot on your head that you’re never gonna get over’… I’m gonna go get him and drag him right in,” she joked during her USA Today interview.