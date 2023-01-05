Dolly Parton to Team Up with Legendary 80s Singers for New Song

80 for Brady is a film based on the true story of a group of old female friends who travel to Houston to watch Tom Brady and the Patriots play in the 2017 Super Bowl. Brady will produce and appear in the film. However, he’s far from the biggest name in the credits. Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field will lead the massive ensemble cast. The movie hits theaters in February. Later this month, we’ll hear the first song from the film which features Dolly Parton and a group of hitmakers from the 80s.

The song, “Gonna Be You” will hit streaming services on January 20th. Much like the film, the song will feature a laundry list of powerful ladies, according to Taste of Country. Dolly Parton joins Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan, Debbie Harry, and Belinda Carlisle for the track.

How Dolly Parton Got Involved with “Gonna Be You”

Diane Warren penned the song for 80 for Brady. In the past, Warren has penned songs for R&B and pop hitmakers. Additionally, she has worked with country greats like Reba McEntire, Faith Hill, and LeAnn Rimes. About the new song, she said, “When I wrote ‘Gonna Be You’ for 80 for Brady, I wanted to write a song that celebrated these women’s deep friendship.”

Warren said that the movie’s title inspired her selection of performers for the song. “Since ‘80’ was in the title, I got a crazy idea. Why not get some of the most iconic singers from the 80s who are still amazing and always will be to all sing it,” she said. Luckily, everyone she approached was on board. “Everyone I approached said yes and was just as excited about it as me! I’m honored to have Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan, and Debbie Harry on this song! ‘Gonna Be You’ is that song you want to sing along to with all your good friends.”

Dolly Has Friends in the Movie

Both the song and the movie celebrate powerful women. However, that isn’t the only connection between “Gonna Be You” and 80 for Brady. Dolly Parton also has good friends in the movie. Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda share top billing with Rita Moreno and Sally Field in the upcoming movie. Fonda and Tomlin also starred alongside Dolly in her big screen debut 9 to 5 in 1980.

Since then, Dolly Parton, Lily Tomlin, and Jane Fonda have remained friends. Recently, Dolly joined her two old pals on an episode of their show Grace and Frankie. The trio shared a touching scene in the show’s series finale last April.

“Gonna Be You” drops on January 20th. Pre-saves and pre-adds for the song start on January 12th. 80 for Brady hits theaters on February 3rd.