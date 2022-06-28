Dolly Parton’s Incredible Tour Bus Is Accepting Reservations: Here’s How Much It Costs

Have you ever dreamed of rolling like Dolly Parton? Now you can. Dolly Suite 1986 is now taking reservations for fans and tourists in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. The tour bus is now permanently stationed at Dollywood Dreammore Resorts & Spa. The resort describes the bus as Dolly’s “highly personalized motorcoach, her much loved home on the road.”

Dolly Suite 1986 was designed by Dolly and her sisters, and it’s been her home away from home for the past 15 years. The bus itself accommodates two guests. If you book, a guest room will also be provided inside the resort. That can accommodate four additional guests and includes a view of the bus. The package also includes a VIP dining experience for up to four guests. The menu looks pretty good.

Dollywood recently appeared as the number one “Top Amusement Park and Water Park” on Tripadvisor’s 2022 “Best of the Best” Awards.

Booking Dolly Suite 1986 requires a minimum of a two-night stay. You can secure those two nights and everything else that comes with the package, plus a scenic view of the Smoky Mountains, for the low price of $10,000.

A portion of proceeds from the booking benefits the Dollywood Foundation and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Since 1995, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library has been a book gifting program that “mails free high quality books to children from birth to age five, no matter their family’s income.” In 2020, the library gave away its’ 150 millionth book. The Tennessee-based charity now operates in Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia.

Maybe $10,000 for two nights on Dolly Suite 1986 is a bit steep. But, hey, it’s for a good cause.

You can check out photos of the tour bus and book your reservation now at the Dollywood Dreammore Resorts & Spa website.

Dolly Parton the Philanthropist

Her own Imagination Library isn’t the only beneficiary of her legendary success. She just donated $1 million to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center for pediatric infectious disease research. She also played a huge role in discovering a vaccine for COVID-19 when she donated $1 million to Vanderbilt in 2020. The research that she funded eventually led to the Moderna vaccine.

Off to the Races

Dolly Parton was part of last weekend’s NASCAR festivities at Nashville Superspeedway. The motorsport returned to the Music City a year ago after a long hiatus. The sport is as healthy as it has ever been, but Dolly assured that you haven’t made it until you get to Nashville.

“One of the things that kept driving me was getting to Nashville,” she said in the video. “You’ve got to get to Nashville, because any stage is a magical feeling. You know you’re standing on the stage where some of the greatest legend ever have stood.”

Nashville loves Dolly, and Dolly is proving that she loves it right back.