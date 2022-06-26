Dolly Parton Welcome Fans to the Music City Ahead of NASCAR’s Nashville Superspeedway Race: VIDEO

Country music icon Dolly Parton welcomed NASCAR fans from far and wide to Nashville with a special video message. The video, which is a little less than two minutes long, features Dolly sitting among old outfits, drawing comparisons between the dreams of being an entertainer with racing in NASCAR. It also showcases a bit of Nashville history, and should help hype up fans who forgot how much fun racing in Nashville can be.

Against some building music and a series of quick image cuts, the video begins with Dolly speaking directly to the camera.

“I have a saying that my desires have always been greater than my fear,” she begins, decked out in bright yellow. “And I remember the first time I performed in front of an audience. It was almost like electricity kinda shot through me. It was always my dream to be on stage and perform.”

Dolly then spoke about her “drive” (wink, wink) to get to Nashville, where NASCAR just recently began racing last summer after a long hiatus.

“One of the things that kept driving me was getting to Nashville. You’ve got to get to Nashville, because any stage is a magical feeling. You know you’re standing on the stage where some of the greatest legends ever have stood.”

Dolly Parton wasn’t talking explicitly about racing, but everything she said was pertinent

She then talked about the power of not only having a dream, but believing in it, and going after it.

“You have to have a lot faith in who you are; you have to have a lot of confidence in what you believe your gift [to be]. And if you think you are really capable of reaching that dream, then you got to work it. You’ve got to stay with it. You’ve got to be willing to sacrifice for it. You got to get out there and do it because it ain’t just going to to happen,” she said.

Finally, with images of NASCAR champions celebrating in the background, Dolly spoke about the burning desire to succeed.

“Everybody wants to do their best and what they think their gift is, and if you have that burning desire, you feel like it’s your duty — your job — to get out there and have it heard or seen. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Nashville!” she proclaimed at the end.

Nashville Superspeedway, the 1.3-mile oval track located 30 minutes outside the city, will host its second straight NASCAR Cup Series event this week. In last year’s debut race, Kyle Larson took home the win by leading 264 of the 300 laps.

Through 16 Cup Series races in 2022, Chase Elliott currently leads all racers in the standings with 536 points. Although he hasn’t won many races, Elliott has posted 10 finishes in the top 10 and led 471 total laps this year. Heading into this year’s Ally 400, Ross Chastain sits just 16 points behind Elliott. Chastain has two wins this season, plus seven top-five and 10 top-10 finishes.