Dolly Parton Wishes Goddaughter Miley Cyrus Happy Birthday With Sweet Message, Pics

Dolly Parton took to Twitter to wish her goddaughter Miley Cyrus a happy birthday… and to hype up their upcoming Holiday Special. The country legend wished Cyrus a happy 30th birthday yesterday with some beautiful photos of the two together. The shots showed Parton and Cyrus all glammed up in elegant outfits as they embraced or smiled for the camera.

Dressed in a black body-con dress and sporting a wide grin, Cyrus was seen hugging her godmother. In the photographs, Parton sparkled while mid-laugh. She wore a gold sequinned dress with black trim and matching sparkly platform heels. The blonde duo looks sharp together and ready to throw a party.

Happy birthday @MileyCyrus! I can’t wait to celebrate with you and ring in the new year!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WTueJPGPBa — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) November 23, 2022

Dolly Parton captioned the photo with her trademark enthusiasm. “Happy birthday @MileyCyrus! I can’t wait to celebrate with you and ring in the new year!!” The duo will celebrate the new year with a special on NBC. Last year, Cyrus co-hosted a similar event with Pete Davidson. Cyrus also took to her own Instagram to share the photos, tagging the post “#NewYearNewCoHost.” The show will have a line-up of musical guests that has not yet been announced. It is produced by SNL creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels.

Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus have collaborated often in the past

In interviews, both Parton and Cyrus have spoken highly of each other and their respective impact on one another’s lives. Of course, Dolly Parton is one of Cyrus’ main musical influences. In fact, Cyrus has performed Parton’s song “Jolene” multiple times in the past. They’ve even done it together a few times. The pair performed Neil Young’s “After the Gold Rush” at the 2019 Grammy Awards with Maren Morris. This year, during the Saturday Night Live cold open, Cyrus performed a cover of Parton’s “Light of a Clear Blue Morning.”

This won’t be the only time that Cyrus and Parton work together this holiday season. The pop star will also appear on NBC’s Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas. The special is set to air on December 1st. It will also feature Jimmy Fallon, Miley Cyrus, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams, Tom Everett Scott, Ana Gasteyer, and Angel Parker.