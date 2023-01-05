Dolly Parton’s Gloves Have the Internet Sounding Off

The Queen of Everything Dolly Parton (a title bestowed upon her by the great Mariah Carey) has never been ashamed to admit the many not-so-subtle tweaks to her appearance. Part of what makes Dolly such an icon is that she owns every piece of herself – both the ones she was born with and the ones she wasn’t.

For years, fans have been well aware of the wigs and the fact that she’s never without a full face of makeup, even when she’s sleeping. But even knowing these things, Dolly’s nude gloves from the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony left some in shock.

Sharing the video of Dolly Parton taking the stage for her incredible performance, one TikTok user explained, “This clip fully convinced me of the skin-colored gloves theory.”

To clarify, the TikTok user wasn’t attempting to shame Dolly or call her out for her choice of attire. On the contrary, she added, “The woman is an enigma and I love her,” in the caption. But it wasn’t long before a debate broke out in the comments as to what the gloves might mean.

“Y’all just Google Dolly Parton glove hands. She wears them all the time and pretty openly,” one user wrote. “They’re just compression gloves for arthritis,” another guessed. “She wears them to cover up her tattoos, emphasizing that she doesn’t like that people make such a big deal about them,” theorized a third.

Why Does Dolly Parton Wear Skin-Colored Gloves?

It wasn’t the TikTok user’s imagination; Dolly Parton, in fact, does wear fingerless gloves quite often, not just at her Hall of Fame Induction. And in a 2017 interview with Vanity Fair, she revealed the reason why she prefers to stay covered.

“I have a tendency to have keloid scar tissue,” Parton explained. “And I have a tendency where if I have any kind of scars anywhere then they kind of have a purple tinge that I can never get rid of. So mine [tattoos] are all pastels and they’re meant to cover some scars. I’m not trying to make some big, bold statement.”

Two years later, Dolly’s creative director Steve Summers put it more simply in an interview with InStyle. “People always ask why she always wears sleeves. Well, she’s 73 years old, and she doesn’t like her elbows,” he said. “[They ask] ‘what’s wrong with her hands?’ She’s 73, and she doesn’t like them! It’s a normal woman thing.”

As I’m sure we can all agree, Dolly Parton would look fabulous in anything, fingerless gloves or not. But as Dolly explained herself, keeping herself as glamorous as possible is a top priority. “[One hundred years from now], I want them to say, ‘God, don’t she look good for her age?'”