Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Makes Major Expansion

Books on books on books on books. Though her music may be the first thing most people think of when they hear the name Dolly Parton, the educational legacy she’s been quietly building up through her Imagination Library program is a big deal and should be celebrated.

The idea was initially fostered by her own father’s inability to read and write. The effort officially kicked off in 1995 as Dolly was seeking to provide opportunities for children in her home county back in east Tennessee to improve their literacy skills. What started out as a local project has since grown to include programs in 5 different countries, and it distributes more than 1 million books, free of charge, to knowledge-hungry children on a monthly basis. Program participants do not have to pay anything at all to have a book sent to them in the mail each month.

The Imagination Library program has now gifted more than 2.4 million books around the world. You can tell how much the initiative means to Dolly just by the way she talks about it.

“When I was growing up in the hills of East Tennessee, I knew my dreams would come true. I know there are children in your community with their own dreams. They dream of becoming a doctor an inventor or a minister. Who knows, maybe there is a little girl whose dream is to be a writer and singer,” she said. “The seeds of these dreams are often found in books and the seeds you help plant in your community can grow across the world.”

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Expands To California

Breaking news of the recent expansion was previously shared by iHeartCountry. The announcement was first made via social media posts from the Office of the Governor of California. Dolly herself starred in the promotional video. In the clip, she exhibits the genuine class, charm, and good vibes that she’s been known for her whole life.

Starting in June 2023, every California child under the age of 5 will be able to receive a free book in the mail, every month, thanks to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library expansion to California! 📚



pic.twitter.com/OXrtYIfp4h — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) December 29, 2022

Dolly Parton Praises Her Goddaughter Miley Cyrus’s Success

Based on their somewhat contradictory public personas, Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus are actually personally very close with one another. In fact, Dolly has known Miley pretty much her entire life. Billy Ray Cyrus was on tour with Dolly at the height of his career in 1992 when Miley was born. That’s when Billy Ray asked Dolly to be Miley’s Godmother.

Dolly gladly accepted the invitation and the friendship has blossomed ever since. Though it’s unlikely that even Dolly could have foreseen Miley’s career growing to such impressive heights in music and entertainment.

Dolly does consider herself a role model for Miley. However, she said she prefers to set a good example as opposed to trying to persuade her to do certain things or act a certain way.

“I’ve told her some things that I think are valuable and that she uses. But, I’d rather live an example, be an example rather than just try to tell somebody to do this, do that. I don’t think that’s right.”