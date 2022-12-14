‘Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas’ TV Ratings Revealed

The numbers for Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas special are in, and the country queen dominated in the ratings. NBC’s holiday movie starring Parton was a rating success, landing in the top 10 among total viewers, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Meanwhile, the annual Rockefeller Center Christmas made the chart for adult ratings in the 18-49 demographic.

Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas is expected to have the largest audience of any holiday movie on broadcast networks this year. By the end of the week, after delayed and streaming viewers were accounted for, 6.98 million had tuned in. This is up from the initial airing’s 6.18 million on December 1st. Christmas in Rockefeller Center just missed out on breaking into unknown territory at 10th place among total viewers with 6.65 million but still managed to take 9th in ratings for adults aged 18-49 sharing a 0.8 rating.

Mountain Magic Christmas featured stars like Jimmy Fallon, Miley Cyrus, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams, Tom Everett Scott, Ana Gasteyer, and Angel Parker. Of course, this won’t be the only time this holiday season that Dolly and Miley are teaming up.

After Christmas, Dolly Parton will reteam with Miley Cyrus to ring in 2023

To ring in the new year, Miley Cyrus is joining forces with southern music legend Dolly Parton for a special performance on NBC. The network announced that Cyrus, 29, and Parton, 76, will be back in Miami to co-host New Year’s Eve Party – Round 2. No word yet on who the musical guests will be but we’re crossing our fingers it’s everyone from Hannah Montana 3. The show is being produced by Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels.

“Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party is about getting glamorous and dressing your best,” Cyrus said in a promo clip. “Well, we do that every day. Don’t we, Miley?” Parton quips in response. “You taught me well,” the “Wrecking Ball” singer retorts to Parton. With a grin, Parton has the last line, summing up the upcoming show. “It’s gonna be legendary.”

Not only is Parton one of Cyrus’ musical influences, but she’s also her godmother. In fact, Cyrus has performed Parton’s song “Jolene” multiple times in the past. They’ve even done it together a few times. The pair performed Neil Young’s “After the Gold Rush” at the 2019 Grammy Awards with Maren Morris. This year, Cyrus performed a cover of Parton’s “Light of a Clear Blue Morning” during her SNL cold open.

Last year on New Year’s Eve, Cyrus co-hosted the event with Pete Davidson. The show included performances from Miley Cyrus, Noah Cyrus, Jack Harlow, Anitta, 24kGoldn, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Kitty Ca$h, Brandi Carlile, and Saweetie. The 2023 show will air on NBC and Peacock live on New Year’s Eve from 10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m EST time.