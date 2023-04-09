Dolly Parton’s Pittsburgh Imagination Library Program Coming to a Close as Funds Diminish

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program will be ending in Pittsburgh due to a lack of funds, according to participating families. Every month, this innovative program grants children aged five and under a book of their own. Not only does it instill an everlasting appreciation for reading among the little ones but also works towards developing early literacy skills between them. Sadly, participants were informed that the program would be concluding this month in Pittsburgh due to a lack of financial resources.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

“Despite our best efforts, we were not able to find another program host; however, you are welcome to continue checking the Dolly Parton Imagination Library website to see if there are any other new programs serving your zip code,” a letter sent to participants detailed. “We are also working closely with the DPIL team to find other ways to continue supporting this program because we know how valuable it is for our families of Pittsburgh.”

According to WESA, in 2019, the city initiated this program with a generous $250,000 grant from The Benter Foundation. Thanks to an additional grant of $50,000 from the Hillman Family Foundation and another one worth $18,000 from McAuley Ministries in 2020., the project was able to surpass its original funding goal.

The Dollywood Foundation is deeply committed to ensuring that the Imagination Library program succeeds. They cover overhead costs while local groups take care of mailing and wholesale book prices. A press release from 2019 estimated yearly postage expenses at $25 per child each year. The city supported promotional activities as needed.

Dolly Parton’s program requires around $8,000 in local donations a month to operate

Tiffini Simoneaux is the manager of the city’s Office of Early Childhood under former Mayor William Peduto. She weighed in on the Dolly Parton Imagination Library in 2019. “Research shows that early literacy experiences including access to books in the home are fundamental ingredients for future academic success,” she said at the time. “This program will enable young children throughout the city to build a home library of up to 60 books.”

Since its launch in 1995, Imagination Library has distributed more than 200 million books to children at no cost. “We’re disappointed,” explained Maria Montaño, press secretary for Mayor Ed Gainey. “We worked hard to try to find another source of funding.”

As she revealed, talks are underway to locate a new source of funding that could allow the program to continue. Approximately $8,000 monthly is needed for its management and expenses may increase depending on the amount of enrolment. Sadly, however, Pittsburgh families will still receive their last book bundle in April despite these ongoing discussions regarding additional funds.

According to Lauren Wirt, regional director for The Dollywood Foundation, the Imagination Library program – their main venture – provided benefits to roughly 3,500 children. Wirt expressed her appreciation to the city and is optimistic that a new local partner can be identified. “Dolly’s goal is to get as many books into as many children’s hands as possible,” she explained.