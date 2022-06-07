Don’t Call It His Retirement Tour, But Alan Jackson’s ‘Last Call’ Tour Should Be On Your 2022 Calendar

On June 24, Alan Jackson will embark on his Last Call: One More for the Road Tour. Now, AJ ain’t calling this his “final” tour or “retirement” tour, but I never like hearing “last” in any sort of tour title, especially from country music royalty like Alan Jackson. The 16-date arena tour will take AJ across the country, from coast to coast, from North to South. So, really, there’s no good excuse for missing Alan on stage this year.

Of course, this is Alan’s first trek since revealing he is living with Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) disease on the Today show in September 2021. While the chronic inherited neuropathy condition is not fatal, it does result in nerve deterioration that hampers muscle function, movement, and balance. And for a guy accustomed to moving around on stage while singing his 26 No. 1 hits, that’s a problem.

“I’ve always admired my heroes like George Jones, Merle Haggard, Loretta Lynn and Charley Pride who just played as much as they wanted to, as long as they could,” said Alan Jackson, when the tour was announced. “I’ve always thought I’d like to do that, and I’d like to as long as my health will allow. I’ll try to do as much as I can, but if I’m comin’ your way, come see me.”

Country Music Heroes

George Jones. Merle Haggard. Loretta Lynn. Charley Pride.

Alan Jackson mentioned four of country music’s biggest stars—ever. His heroes. And only Miss Loretta, 90, is still with us.

Alan was supposed to perform at CMA Fest in Nashville on June 11. In fact, he was the highlight of the four-day event for me . . . and thousands of others. But he was removed from the lineup on June 3, with no official explanation. A couple of days later on June 6, Alan shared a message via Twitter: “Sorry I won’t be at @CountryMusic Fest in Nashville this weekend, But I’ll see you on the road this summer and fall starting at the end of the month! – AJ”

That was good to hear, after a long weekend of speculation.

Alan Jackson has been keeping it country since dropping his 1990 debut album, Here in the Real World. Of course, that was 30-something years ago. So, yeah, let’s go see Alan, 63, perform on his Last Call Tour. You never know when your heroes will retire.

Alan Jackson – Last Call: One More for the Road Tour