drive-by-truckers-plot-2023-spring-tour

Country music band Drive-By Truckers is heading out on tour early next year to promote their recently released studio album, Club XIII.
The Georgia-born southern rockers will begin with a stop at The Vogue in Indianapolis, IN, and play 35 concerts before closing in Asheville, N.C., on May 13.
The tour will feature Margo Cilker as the opener for the first leg of the tour, and Lydia Loveless will cover 16 of the final shows. In between, Model Citizen, Hayride, Camp Amhead & Mercyland, and Wednesday will take turns joining the band on stage.
Drive-By Truckers will take a break from the event to host its annual HeAthen’s Homecoming in Athens, Georgia’s 40 Watt from March 29th to April 1st. Cilker will also appear as the opening act for that event.
Complete List of Drive-By Truckers 2023 Tour Dates
Indianapolis, Id. -The Vogue- March 9
Detroit, MI. – St. Andrew’s Hall- March 10
Milwaukee, WI. – Pabst Theater -March 11
Madison, WI. – Barrymore Theater -March 12
Iowa City, IA. -Englert Theater-March 14
Urbana, IL. – The Canopy Club- March 15
Louisville, KY. – Old Foresters Parishtown Hall- March 17
St. Louis, MO. – The Pageant – March 19
Fayetteville, AK. – JJ’s Live – March 19
Oklahoma City, OK. – The Jones Assembly – March 21
Dallas, TX. – Granada Theater – March 23
Austin, TX. – Paramount Theatre – March 24
New Orleans, LA. – Joy Theater – March 25
Birmingham, AL. – Iron City – March 26
St. Petersburg, FL. – Floridian Social Club – April 20
Ft. Lauderdale, FL. – Culture Room – April 21
Orlando, FL. – Ace Cafe – April 22
Columbia, SC – The Senate – April 23
Saxapahaw, NC. – Haw River Ballroom – Arpil 25
Saxapahaw, NC. – Haw River Ballroom – April 26
Richmond, VA. – Brown’s Island – April 28
Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club – April 29
Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club -April 30
Woodstock, NY. – Levon Helm Studios – May 2
New York City, NY. – Bowery Ballroom -May 4
New York City, NY. – Bowery Ballroom – May 5
Albany, NY. – The Egg Performing Arts Center – May 8
Munhall, PA. -The Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall -May 9
Columbus, OH -Newport Music Hall – May 11
Asheville, NC. – The Orange Peel – May 12
Asheville, NC. – The Orange Peel – May 13
Tickets for the Drive-By Truckers 2023 go on sale this Friday, December 9 at 10 a.m. local venue times. If you’re interested in seeing a show, you can reserve your spot on Ticketmaster, AXS, or through the band’s website.