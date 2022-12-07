drive-by-truckers-plot-2023-spring-tour

Country music band Drive-By Truckers is heading out on tour early next year to promote their recently released studio album, Club XIII.

The Georgia-born southern rockers will begin with a stop at The Vogue in Indianapolis, IN, and play 35 concerts before closing in Asheville, N.C., on May 13.

The tour will feature Margo Cilker as the opener for the first leg of the tour, and Lydia Loveless will cover 16 of the final shows. In between, Model Citizen, Hayride, Camp Amhead & Mercyland, and Wednesday will take turns joining the band on stage.

Drive-By Truckers will take a break from the event to host its annual HeAthen’s Homecoming in Athens, Georgia’s 40 Watt from March 29th to April 1st. Cilker will also appear as the opening act for that event.

Indianapolis, Id. -The Vogue- March 9

Detroit, MI. – St. Andrew’s Hall- March 10

Milwaukee, WI. – Pabst Theater -March 11

Madison, WI. – Barrymore Theater -March 12

Iowa City, IA. -Englert Theater-March 14

Urbana, IL. – The Canopy Club- March 15

Louisville, KY. – Old Foresters Parishtown Hall- March 17

St. Louis, MO. – The Pageant – March 19

Fayetteville, AK. – JJ’s Live – March 19

Oklahoma City, OK. – The Jones Assembly – March 21

Dallas, TX. – Granada Theater – March 23

Austin, TX. – Paramount Theatre – March 24

New Orleans, LA. – Joy Theater – March 25

Birmingham, AL. – Iron City – March 26

St. Petersburg, FL. – Floridian Social Club – April 20

Ft. Lauderdale, FL. – Culture Room – April 21

Orlando, FL. – Ace Cafe – April 22

Columbia, SC – The Senate – April 23

Saxapahaw, NC. – Haw River Ballroom – Arpil 25

Saxapahaw, NC. – Haw River Ballroom – April 26

Richmond, VA. – Brown’s Island – April 28

Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club – April 29

Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club -April 30

Woodstock, NY. – Levon Helm Studios – May 2

New York City, NY. – Bowery Ballroom -May 4

New York City, NY. – Bowery Ballroom – May 5

Albany, NY. – The Egg Performing Arts Center – May 8

Munhall, PA. -The Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall -May 9

Columbus, OH -Newport Music Hall – May 11

Asheville, NC. – The Orange Peel – May 12

Asheville, NC. – The Orange Peel – May 13

Tickets for the Drive-By Truckers 2023 go on sale this Friday, December 9 at 10 a.m. local venue times. If you’re interested in seeing a show, you can reserve your spot on Ticketmaster, AXS, or through the band’s website.