Dustin Lynch Helps Fan Propose to His Girlfriend During Live Show: VIDEO

Dustin Lynch played wingman at a recent concert. The “Thinkin’ Bout You” singer gave an assist to a fan in the crowd that was proposing to his girlfriend. Check out the fan-shot video below.

Dustin Lynch passed his microphone to a fan near the front of the audience. After beginning the proposal, the fan turned back to Lynch and returned the microphone. She accepted, and everyone around roared their approval.

“Congratulations, you guys,” Dustin Lynch said. “That’s amazing, congratulations.”

He high-fived the future groom and said, “I won’t ever forget this show now because of you two. Thank you so very much.”

Then, he turned to the crowd and declared it a celebration for the happy couple.

“Let’s go play some beer pong to celebrate these two,” he shouted.

Dustin Lynch hopped on stage with Tim McGraw recently. It seems that every time Tim McGraw is playing a show, he invites the younger guys on stage to perform “I Like It, I Love It,” and Dustin Lynch did just that.

Dustin Lynch also spent time this year learning to fly. He’s close to earning his pilot’s license, joining an exclusive club of country artists that includes Dierks Bentley. Tim flies, too.

Dustin Lynch Hits the ‘Party Mode’ Tour in 2022

Dustin Lynch has spent much of the year on the road. And much of that has been on his own ‘Party Mode’ tour. Those dates are coming to a close soon. Adam Sanders supports on all dates. The next on one the schedule is at Stage AE in Pittsburgh, Pa. on September 29. He’ll be joined by Temecula Road in Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in Cleveland, Ohio on September 30 before Sanders returns for a few dates. They’ll finish their run together in Boston at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on October 7.

Then, Dustin Lynch swings through the Music City for a performance at the show that made country music famous. Dustin Lynch is at the Grand Ole Opry on October 22 alongside Adam Hood, Bill Anderson, Darius Rucker and more. He hits a festival in Hollywood, Fla. on November 2 called Stars and Strings. Jason Aldean, Randy Houser and Elle King join him for that. He wraps his 2022 at Horizon Events Center in Clive, Iowa with King Calaway on November 5. He opens 2023 with Boots in the Park in Bakersfield, Calif. on March 3, then he’ll head out to support Kane Brown on his arena tour. LOCASH is also on that run. Check out all of his dates and get ticket information for each at his website.