Dustin Lynch Reveals He’s Still Looking for Love

Although his music career keeps him busy, country music star Dustin Lynch says that he hasn’t found the right person in terms of relationships.

While speaking to Taste of Country Nights’ Evan Paul prior to the CMA Awards, Dustin Lynch admitted that he’s a bit lonely. “Man, I wish I could say I have good news and say I’m off the market,” he shared. “But I don’t. I’m lonely!”

While he wants to meet someone, Dustin Lynch stated he’s not exactly sure how. He did say that he’s not using dating apps. He also tends to spend his time “recharging” at home when he’s not on tour. “I’m terrible at knowing how to meet people right now,” he continued. “Because when I come off the road, I just need to veg and chill and recluse.”

Meanwhile, Dustin Lynch said that although he’s not sure about the kind of person he’s looking for, he did say he’s a “sucker for brunettes with light eyes.” His previous public relationship was with actress and model Kelli Seymour. Taste of Country reports that the former couple confirmed their relationship on the red carpet at the 2019 CMA Awards. However, they ended things during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dustin Lynch Stated Being ‘Ghosted’ By Kelly Seymour Inspired His Fifth Studio Album ‘Blue in the Sky’

In February 2022, Dustin Lynch spoke on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast about how being “ghosted” by his ex Kelli Seymour inspired his fifth studio album Blue in the Sky.

“It was one of those ‘we didn’t survive quarantine’ relationships,” Dustin Lynch explained about the former couple’s breakup. “I learned so much about myself and what I wanted out of life and what I want out of my future partner.”

Although he said there were no regrets, Dustin Lynch said that being “ghosted” didn’t make his plan of remaining in each other’s lives successful. “I wanted to be friends,” he explained. “But it takes two to tango, so that didn’t pan out for me. We had tours and hours of conversations, to which I thought, ‘Hey, I’m here for you, I’ll support you,’ and I still am. It was just a clean break, which I think in hindsight is probably the best thing for us.”

Despite the situation, Dustin Lynch said he found a lot of charity after what happened. “And we started recording this album,” he shared. The country singer said that he got over the breakup by writing and recording the latest album. He also enjoyed life with friends on the water. Which included lake parties, house parties, and farm parties.

“My goal for this album was, ‘Hey, let’s put something fun together,’” he shared. He then added that the album was about embracing the new chapter. “It feels optimistic. I just hope that a couple songs, somebody can connect to.”