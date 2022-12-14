Dustin Lynch Takes Down First Deer on His Iowa Farm: See Pics of the Monster Buck

Dustin Lynch recently nabbed his first buck on his Iowa farm, along with the help of the folks at Drury Outdoors.

In a series of photos, the outdoor sporting and goods company shared Lynch posing with his huge buck. Four photos show him smiling alongside other hunters and posing with his nice kill from a few different angles.

The country singer received tons of congratulatory messages in the comment section.

“Dustin Lynch makes this hunt a dream come true, killing his first buck off his Iowa farm!!” Drury Outdoors wrote in their post’s caption. “With his schedule only allowing a few hunts this season, they knew they had to use MRI to their advantage to get on their number one target. Providing a quartering away shot, Dustin squeezed the trigger on ‘The Big Ten’ and went 75 yards before tipping under the cedars.”

“Congratulations young man, that’s a Really nice Whitetail!!” one commenter wrote.

“That’s a brute man congrats love ur music,” another person commented. “And love that u love [whitetails] man again congrats.”

Drury Outdoors is no stranger to helping equip country singers for incredible hunts. Just recently, Morgan Wallen teamed up with the group to take down a monster buck in Missouri. In the thirty-minute clip posted to YouTube, Wallen spoke about a variety of topics, including his elimination from popular singing contest The Voice.

For his part, however, Dustin Lynch has appeared in recent interviews and dished about his personal life. He recently revealed he was single while at the CMA Awards. There, he told Taste of Country that he felt lonely sometimes. “Man, I wish I could say I have good news and say I’m off the market,” he shared. “But I don’t. I’m lonely!”

Dustin Lynch Discusses Unlikely Musician Friendship

He went on to discuss his type, revealing that he was a “sucker for brunettes with light eyes.” Lynch had previously dated a model and actress named Kelli Seymour, who confirmed their relationship back in 2019 on the red carpet of that year’s CMA Awards. Apparently, they ended things during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dustin Lynch also recently revealed an unlikely friendship with another musician: Machine Gun Kelly. Lynch talked about the differences and similarities of their careers, despite performing in two separate genres. He said he met MGK a few years back and was introduced through mutual friends.

“I’ve loved just hanging out and getting to connect because our worlds are so different, even though we both play music for a living most of the time, it’s completely different,” Lynch said. “It’s a different machine.”

Lynch weighed in on the possibility of the group cutting a record with Machine Gun Kelly. “We’ve talked about getting into the studio and writing just for fun, just to see what would happen.”

He wondered out loud whether potential collaboration with birth a country song, or something entirely different.

“Like, what would my influence bring, what would their influence bring? Could we make a country song? Or I don’t even know what you would call it…” Either way, we’d love to hear a Dustin Lynch-Machine Gun Kelly collaboration.