Dylan Wolfe Shares the Emotional Story Behind His New Song ‘Badge 96-6’

Up-and-coming country singer Dylan Wolfe has been making a name for himself in recent years. He released his first original song to streaming services in 2019. Then, as COVID brought the world to a grinding halt, Wolfe downloaded the TikTok app and started sharing his music there. This allowed him to instantly spread his message to hundreds of thousands of people.

While Wolfe exhibits solid songwriting throughout his catalog, few songs have the kind of punch that his latest, “Badge 96-6” does. The song tells the story of a police officer who loses his life in the line of duty. More importantly, the track focuses on the man behind the badge and the impact he had on those who were closest to him.

Recently, I sat down with Dylan Wolfe to discuss his budding career, his songwriting, and what he has planned for the future. During our chat, the Clay City, Illinois native revealed the touching story behind his latest track.

Dylan Wolfe Reveals The Inspiration Behind ‘Badge 96-6’

Dylan Wolfe co-penned the song with Sean Rogers who also produced it. In our conversation, he revealed that a dire announcement about an officer in a neighboring county on the local news inspired the lyrics.

“We were sitting at work one day and it came across the news that there was a man who had shot and killed a Wayne County police officer. The guy was on the run forever and they finally caught him,“ Wolfe said.

Dylan Wolfe recalled that the officer was responding to a call for roadside assistance. He was there to help when he lost his life. “I didn’t know him personally, but I knew a lot of people who were close to him,” revealed Wolfe.

“I think about this as a father,” Wolfe said. “It makes me wonder how did his morning go? Was everybody still asleep when he left? Was he able to tell anybody bye?”

It was that empathy that led Dylan Wolfe to think about the man who lost his life and his family as opposed to just thinking about a police officer who got shot. “That was somebody’s father, that was somebody’s son. Someone woke up and their son was gone, someone woke up and their husband was gone, someone woke up and their brother was gone, their dad was gone. I don’t think anybody thinks about that,” he said.

A Message to Police Officers and a Mourning Family

That was only part of the reason that Dylan Wolfe sat down with Sean Rogers to write this song, though. “I was in a position to bring a little bit of light to the situation and do something for the family,” he explained. “I kind of feel like I wrote this song for all police officers who are going through something similar to listen to and know that there are people out there who get it,” Wolfe said.

He also penned it for the family of the fallen Wayne County officer, “to kind of play the song and remember their dad or their husband in that way. That’s kind of where it came from… I believe that God blessed me with the talents that he has in order to help people in any situation I can and I felt like this was a really good opportunity to do so.”

Dylan Wolfe’s Connection to Law Enforcement

A few police officers played an important role in Dylan Wolfe’s life. “When I was younger, my parents went through a divorce. While going through the custody battle, I leaned on a couple of Clay County sheriffs. They took me under their wing and always kind of checked up on us,” he said. “I carried on that relationship with them into my adult life. My thought process was I couldn’t imagine if it had been one of them because of how close we are.”

Wolfe added, that the Wayne County officer “was ‘one of them’ to someone,” and that moved him to write this song as a tribute.