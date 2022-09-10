Eddie Montgomery Pays Tribute to Troy Gentry on Anniversary of His Death

Eddie Montgomery is remembering his late bandmate and friend, Troy Gentry, on the fifth anniversary of his death.

“Just want to say brother T missing u!!!!! Hell we all do,” he wrote on Twitter. “That beautiful smile and that livin life attitude that u have, that u have spread around the world !!!! We’re keepin it goin my brother!!! LOVE YA!!! PS… bet u got them laughing and singin in heaven!!!.”

Just want to say brother T missing u!!!!! Hell we all do that bueatiful smile and that livin life attitude that u have, that u have spread around the world !!!! We’re keepin it goin my brother!!! LOVE YA!!! PS… bet u got them laughing and singin in heaven!!! — Eddie Montgomery (@LuckymanEddie) September 8, 2022

Troy and Eddie made up the legendary Country Music band Montgomery Gentry from 1999 until Troy’s death in 2017. Together, the duo released ten studio albums. Three of those albums earned RIAA Platinum certifications, and two earned gold.

Troy Gentry died on September 8, 2017, when a helicopter he was riding in crashed in Medford, New Jersey. According to Eddie Montgomery, the pilot attempted an emergency landing when he began having maintenance issues. But he cut the engine too soon, and the helicopter fell into an uncontrolled descent. The pilot was unable to reach the runway at the Flying W Airport, and he crashed into a nearby forest. Both Troy and the pilot, James Evan Robinson, died. Troy Gentry was 50.

Eddie Montgomery Suffered Years of Grief Leading to Bandmate’s Death

Following the accident, Eddie took a break from his music career. But in 2021, he reemerged with his first solo single, Alive and Well.

“This was a hard song to write, but it’s one that I thought so many could relate to,” he shared in a press release. “We’ve all had losses, fought the good fight, and rose to celebrate a new day. I hope friends and fans take away a renewed sense of gratefulness for the life they live when they hear this song.”

The song was a reflection of the grief he suffered not just from his bandmate’s death but from several other tragedies he suffered in the years leading up to Troy’s passing.

In 2010, Eddie was diagnosed with prostate cancer, and shortly after, his wife at the time, Tracy, filed for divorce. He went on to remarry in 2014, and a few days after their wedding, a tornado destroyed his home.

The following year, his son, Hunter, died after an accidental overdose at the family’s farm in Kentucky.

The singer returned to music to help him process the trauma that he had “been carrying around for a long time.”

“A lot of us love people and we try to keep our private life our private life, but when you are hurting a bit, that hurt can come through a pencil — and that’s when you know you got to let it out. So that’s what I did.”