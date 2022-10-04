Lee Ann Womack Mourns the Loss of ‘Queen’ Loretta Lynn in Touching Post

Lee Ann Womack joined the country music community in paying tribute to Loretta Lynn on Tuesday. The legendary Kentucky-born singer died peacefully in her sleep at 90.

The news broke on Tuesday morning when Loretta Lynn’s family released a statement to confirm.

“Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills,” the family stated.

Lee Ann Womack was among dozens of country stars that fondly remembered the icon.

“England lost their queen and now we’ve lost ours,” she captioned a photo of the two together.

Lee Ann Womack knew Loretta Lynn pretty well. She attended Lynn’s induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in New York in 2008. She also celebrated the 50th anniversary of Loretta Lynn’s induction into the Grand Ole Opry in 2015. That was alongside Pistol Annies and Lynn’s sister, Crystal Gayle. Womack also performed at Loretta Lynn’s All-Star Birthday celebration at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville in 2019.

Womack was just one of the country musicians paying tribute to Loretta Lynn on Tuesday. Lynn’s “adopted sister” Dolly Parton was among the voices, too.

“So sorry to hear about my sister, friend Loretta. We’ve been like sisters all the years we’ve been in Nashville and she was a wonderful human being, wonderful talent, had millions of fans and I’m one of them. I miss her dearly as we all will. May she rest in peace,” Dolly Parton said.

Lee Ann Womack Joins Chorus of Country Music Women Paying Tribute to Loretta Lynn

The loss of Loretta Lynn reverberated across the country music community on Tuesday. She was a giant across the genre, but the barriers that she broke for women in the industry were especially significant. “The Pill” got her banned from country radio. And tracks like “Fist City” and “Don’t Come Home a Drinkin'” tackled topics in a way that no woman had before.

Generations of country women noted her influence. One of the genre’s newest megastars, Carly Pearce was among them.

“She showed us all how to unapologetically tell the truth. One of the greatest there ever will be. I’ll be singing ‘Dear Miss Loretta’ with a little extra love tonight at the Opry. Now she really is a honky tonk angel,” Pearce wrote. Carly was already scheduled to perform at the Grand Ole Opry on Tuesday evening.

Another Opry member, Carrie Underwood, also joined Lee Ann Womack. She shared an anecdote about their first meeting at the show that made country music famous. Loretta Lynn slapped her “rear end” and had a laugh as she walked away.