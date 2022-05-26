Eli Young Band To Play Show at National Memorial Day Parade

The Eli Young Band will help celebrate this weekend’s festivities by playing at the 2022 National Memorial Day Parade in Washington, D.C. The parade returns to the nation’s capital for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020.

Band members Mike Eli, James Young, Jon Jones, and Chris Thompson will perform “Love Ain’t” on the televised broadcast live from 7th and Constitution. In-person guests will also get to hear a second song, the band’s latest single “Love Talking.”

Anthony Anderson, Joe Buck, and Robert Irvine will host the show, which will air nationally on all broadcast networks. Jimmie Allen will also perform on the broadcast. Additionally, guest appearances by a wide range of celebrities and personalities are scheduled. Lt. Col. James Harvey III of the legendary Tuskegee Airman will serve as the Grand Marshal of the parade.

In addition to the hundred million households who will see the parade on television via CBS, NBC, FOX, ABC, and CW, American troops serving around the world and on Navy ships at sea will also watch the parade on the American Forces Network, Music Row reports.

The Eli Young Band’s performance will follow a week of Memorial Day celebrations

This week in Nashville, country music’s biggest radio show, the Grand Ole Opry, hosted its annual Salute to the Troops event to celebrate Memorial Day. Some performers for the evening show included Cam, Riley Green, The War and Treaty, Jake Hoot, Riders in the Sky, Dailey & Vincent and Craig Morgan.

Dan Rogers, Grand Ole Opry vice president and executive producer, said that the country music industry always appreciates the troops.

“For years and years, folks in the military have perpetuated the sounds of country music,” he said. “And, of course, you’ve heard tributes to our fighting men and women in country music for years. And it’s just important to the Opry, really in every single show we do … to let those folks know they’re appreciated.”

Retired Army Lt. Gen. Keith Huber, a Salute the Troops special guest, said that country music represents something magical about the human experience. It aligns perfectly with Memorial Day.

“Every day is a memorial for those who had the privilege to serve,” he said. “Country music is so magical,” he also said. “It tells a story and in a tempo that people actually listen. The American public doesn’t do very well on the listening perspective; so when you get an artist that can tell a story and people listen — and they reflect upon it and it touches their hearts — it hopefully teaches us to try and be better human beings.”

Army Reserve Command Sgt. Major Andrew Lombardo said he was proud to associate with veterans who leave a legacy of real heroism.

“All the members and veterans and current serving service members that are here tonight carry on that strong legacy of heroism. [The legacy of] service and sacrifice that we service members make in order to ensure our nation’s freedom,” Lombardo said.