Elle King Announces 2023 ‘A-Freakin-Men’ Tour

Days after dropping her first solo country single, Try Jesus, Elle King announced her 2023 “A-Freakin-Men” Tour on her Instagram account.

“I’m headed back out on my A-Freakin-Men Tour presented by Slow & Low next year and bringing the Red Clay Strays,” Elle King declared. She also encouraged her social media followers to join her mailing list for access to presale tickets. The presale option goes on sale this Tuesday (October 25th). The public tickets go on sale this Friday (October 28th).

In a statement to MusicRow, Elle King opened up about her excitement for the upcoming tour. “I am so excited to begging back out on tour,” she gushed. “Not just because I love to perform, but because I’m finally putting out a new record. I have put all of my energy and love into this album and I cannot wait to share it live for everyone.”

Along with those signing up for the mailing list, Citi card members will also have access to presale tickets through the Citi Entertainment Program. The first performance of the tour will take place in New Orleans. Other stops include Detroit, Chicago, Kansas City, Cleveland, and Salt Lake City.

Elle King Says Becoming a Parent Has Made Her ‘Gentler’ & Says Motherhood ‘Will F—ing Humble You’

While speaking to People last week, Elle King opened up about her new music as well as how motherhood has impacted her life.

“Motherhood has made me a gentler person,” Elle King stated. She’s the mother of 13-month-old Lucky Levi with partner Dan Tooker. “A stronger person, someone who tries to be… I’m working on less reactive, but I’m happy. I’m joyous.”

However, Elle King admitted that she does get a reality check every so often when it comes to motherhood. She said that being a mom will f—ing humble anyone. “Parenthood in any sense, whatever caregiver anyone is in that position it will f—ing humbling you,” she explained. “You have to learn empathy.”

Elle King said she encourages her son to not only love himself but also be kind to others. “And so I have learned to be patient,” she continued. The singer noted that she’s never been so happy as she is living in Nashville and enjoying being a parent. “I want my son to see that he has two parents with dreams and they work really, really hard to do it.”

Elle King previously praised her mother as being both the “best doula ever” and her best friend. “My mother, the angel of all angels is the best doula ever,” she declared in an Instagram post last year. “She helped us get the whole house ready and even though Lucky ended up a belly birth, she was my doula through the whole process, and most importantly she was the best mom I could ask for.”