Elle King Announces Debut Country Album, ‘Come Get Your Wife’

Elle King has already topped the Billboard Country Airplay chart . . . twice. She’s already won both an ACM Award and a CMA Award. And she’s already toured with Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton, among others. Now, Elle has announced her debut country album, Come Get Your Wife.

Elle will release the new album on January 27. Co-produced with Ross Copperman, Elle co-penned eight of the 12 tracks on the new project. Addition songwriters include Copperman, Ashley Gorley, Shane McAnally, Jesse Frasure, Ella Langley, and more.

“There’s something about how you put the pieces together,” said Elle King. “This whole album is a crazy quilt of all sorts of moments and things that might not seem to go together, but because they’re me, they do. It’s very Southern Ohio, very who we are—and very much a lot of people who are just like me, because I know they’re out there.”

The upcoming album features Elle’s chart-topping duet with Miranda Lambert on “Drunk (And I Don’t Want to Go Home),” as well as “Worth a Shot,” featuring Dierks Bentley. If you recall, Dierks featured Elle on his 2016 single, “Different for Girls,” which also topped the Billboard Country Airplay chart. For many country music fans, “Different for Girls” represented their Elle introduction. Of course, Elle released her debut rock/pop/blues album, Love Stuff, in 2015.

“Even the album title, it comes from something some asshole said to my partner one night”, added Elle King. “Something thrown off in a bar, intended to put me in my place. And he probably didn’t think twice about it. But I did.”

‘Come Get Your Wife’ Track List & Songwriters