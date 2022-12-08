Elle King Cancels Shows After Suffering Scary Head Injury

Elle King planned to end her year with a handful of radio station shows to promote her upcoming album Come Get Your Wife. However, that won’t be happening now. The “Try Jesus” singer suffered a head injury and is spending the rest of 2022 at home resting and recuperating.

According to People, Elle King announced that she would be pulling out of three radio shows after falling down the stairs in her home. The fall left King with a concussion. She broke the news to her fans on Instagram. Elle wrote a heartfelt message to her fans and followers, took a screenshot of it, and posted it to her stories.

“Just wanted to check in with a quick update and apologize to my fans in Tampa, Detroit, and Seattle,” she wrote. “I share your disappointment that I had to cancel my radio shows this week. No one ever wants to pull out of shows, especially me. I live for performing.”

Then, Elle King went on to explain why she had to cancel the shows. “I slipped down the stairs making a bottle in the middle of the night, knocked my ass out, resulting in a concussion,” she revealed. King added that she “tried to push through” her head injury and played three shows. “But, the travel, the lights, all of it only exacerbated things.”

She ended her message with gratitude and well-wishes for her fans and followers. “I’d like to thank the artists who stepped in and filled my slots as well as the radio stations for their understanding and continued support,” Elle King wrote. She finished by saying, “I wish you all happy and healthy holidays and I can’t wait to get back out next year and sing with you soon.”

Elle King Hits the Road in 2023

Next year is going to be a busy one for Elle King. Her debut country album Come Get Your Wife hits shelves and streaming services on January 27. Then, her headlining A-Freakin-Men Tour kicks off in February. The Red Clay Slays will open for King for the bulk of the tour.