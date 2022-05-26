Elle King & Miranda Lambert Celebrate No. 1 Success of ‘Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)’ at Nashville Party

Elle King and Miranda Lambert celebrated the chart-topping success of their hit single, “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” during a No. 1 party in Nashville on May 25. The celebration took place at Music Row’s Broadcast Music Inc. building. And while the rooftop celebration at BMI had to be moved to the lobby due to weather, it didn’t put a damper on the gathering.

Penned by Elle and Martin Johnson, “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” topped the Billboard Country Airplay chart in April. Elle and Miranda’s collaboration marked the first duet from solo female artists to reach No. 1 since Reba McEntire and Linda Davis’ “Does He Love Me” in 1993.

Of course, Elle and Miranda addressed the crowd of friends, family, and industry insiders during the celebration at BMI.

In fact, Elle started her address by thanking Dierks Bentley. If you recall, Dierks featured Elle on his 2016 single, “Different for Girls,” which also topped the Billboard Country Airplay chart. For many country music fans, “Different for Girls” represented their Elle introduction. Of course, Elle released her debut rock/pop/blues album, Love Stuff, in 2015. Earlier this month, Elle and Dierks joined forces on the newly released collaboration, “Worth a Shot.” And rumor has it that Elle will be releasing her first country album in the coming months.

“I didn’t rehearse a speech,” said Elle King. “I feel a little bit emotional. And I went to one of these parties one time, and I feel like it would be a disservice to myself and my own gratitude, attitude to not say thank you to Dierks Bentley for bringing me into this world that has absolutely changed my life.”

Miranda ‘Fixed the Problem’

Of course, even more country fans got to see and hear Elle King when Miranda Lambert tabbed her as an opener on 2019’s Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour.

“And Miranda, I had nothing on radio,” added Elle. “Don’t tell anybody I f***ing was emotional, but I had nothing on radio. And Miranda asked me to come on tour, because she’d like me. I think it’s because you wanted someone to drink with, right? Let’s be honest . . . Martin, we wrote this song almost 10 years ago. And sometimes things have a journey of their own. I never knew what it was waiting for was Miranda Lambert. And I’m so grateful and I’m so honored. Thank you so much for singing on this song. It’s crazy and it’s like, it’s a light, fun song, but for everything that we have been through as a planet, as a galaxy in the last couple of years, what we need is a freaking anthem about not wanting to be stuck inside.”

“Thanks for everybody for working on this and to celebrate with a woman who I truly respect as such a badass,” said Miranda Lambert. “I’ve been a fan for a really long time, but going on tour, becoming friends and getting to actually collaborate on a song, like you said, that means something. It might not have meant anything when we recorded it. But after everything we went through as a country and everything in the galaxy, like you said, getting [to sing] it every night live, I see the impact it actually made. The only thing that sucks is that you’re not there every night to do it with me.

“Anyway, thanks for everybody for pushing this [song],” added Miranda. “This whole female thing in country music’s been such an ass-whip, and I’m so sick of the conversation. But, we don’t even have to talk about it anymore because guess what? We done did it now. I think we just fixed the problem. So cheers to you my friend.”