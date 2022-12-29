Elle King Previews What To Expect From CBS’ New Year’s Eve Special

Elle King and Jimmie Allen are hosting New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash. And let’s just say that King plans on having a good time as some of country music’s biggest stars usher in 2023.

The spectacular New Year’s Eve party is on CBS. And it’ll be a five-hour affair, with as many as 50 performances.

“You never know what’s going to happen,” Elle King told PopCulture.com. That’s true. It is live TV.

First, let’s take a look at who is performing. According to CBS, the list of performers includes Kelsea Ballerini, Brooks & Dunn, Little Big Town and Zac Brown Band. Plus, Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, King Calaway, Sheryl Crow and Flo-Rida will sing. So will Riley Green, Ashley McBryde, Steve Miller, Thomas Rhett, Darius Rucker, Lainey Wilson and The War and Treaty.

Elle King said she’s already started working on how she’ll host. “And can you believe that they’re going to be giving me a microphone? … So I’m just going to try and look straight ahead. They let me make jokes. And I’ll be around some of my friends, and I’m excited to get to introduce a lot of performances”

King also said “there’s some wild collaborations that I can’t tell you because I don’t want to blow the surprise. But this is definitely a show you don’t want to miss. And I feel very grateful that I get to be a part of people’s New Year. That’s pretty cool.”

Of course, Elle King and Jimmie Allen are pulling double duty. Because the hosts also will sing. King called Allen “just so unbelievably sweet. So he’s become a friend, and I love him. I can’t wait to see his performance.”

King then said she especially wanted to take in “the goddess that is Sheryl Crow.” Then she checked off other acts she’s looking forward to watching. “Ashley McBryde, Thomas Rhett, Lainey Wilson…The War And Treaty. And then did I say Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan? Jason Aldean? Everybody.”

King probably will perform with Bentley. That makes all kinds of sense since the two sing “Worth a Shot” on King’s new album. The pair also combined for “Different for Girls” on Bentley’s 2016 album, “Black.”

But King probably won’t be singing as much to fill the five hours because she needs to focus on hosting.

“I feel like, unfortunately, I’m a little bit limited, but also, fortunately, I’m limited because I’m bouncing around doing hosting stuff,” Elle King said. “So I don’t get to do as much or be as involved. But I still get to sing. But I get to introduce people, and I get to be around and just celebrate, which is what I do best.”

The show runs from 8 to 10 p.m. Eastern on Saturday. It takes a 30-minute break, then returns for another rollicking three hours. You can watch it on CBS or stream it live on Paramount+.