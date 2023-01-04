Elle King Provides Health Update After Fall Knocked Her Unconscious

Elle King is recovering and seems to be moving forward with no health issues following a terrifying fall at her home that knocked her unconscious and left her with amnesia.

The 33-year-old singer was home alone with her 1-year-old son, Lucky, in mid-November when she suffered her injuries. Doctors guess she was unconscious for at least one minute and up to 30 minutes.

“I was walking down our steps in the middle of the night to make a bottle,” King told ET’s Rachel Smith. “And I slipped and knocked myself unconscious.”

“I can laugh now,” she added, “because I’m doing a lot better. But it was a very intense thing. They said I got amnesia and got post-concussion syndrome.”

Elle King Says Her Nashville Community Rallied Around Her in the Wake of Her Accident

While her health was a major concern, King said the most traumatic part of the incident was that her son, whom she shares with fiancé Dan Tooker, was left unattended while she lay on the floor. Fortunately, Lucky is perfectly fine. And Elle King’s friends and neighbors helped to ensure that he was taken care of while she healed in the hospital and at home.

“What I love about Nashville is the community that I haven’t really had in any of the last multiple cities that I’ve lived in, even if I’ve had a bunch of friends. There’s something beautiful about this city and my friends and my music family. They all totally gathered around me and were all so supportive and showed up for me and helped me with the baby,” she continued.

The Ex’s and Oh’s singer admitted that her recovery is ongoing. And it includes “a lot of PT…a lot of stretches, and a lot of, like, quiet, downtime,” which has never been her “strong suit.”

Elle King had to cancel multiple radio shows after her accident. But this past weekend, she was well enough to perform and co-host CBS’ New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash special with Smith.

“I was literally having the time of my life when we were doing the countdown,” King shared. “I don’t know if I’ve ever been so excited.

“And I lost my voice. I couldn’t talk for, like, two days afterwards because I was screaming that countdown,” she added. “Just looking around and seeing Jimmie [Allen] and Kelsea [Ballerini] and Zac Brown—just kind of realizing this is my life, this is my home. It was such a crazy opportunity.”



